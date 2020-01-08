Pregnant Ashley Graham Launches New Swimsuit Collection: 'I've Got Some New Curves to Embrace'

Ashley Graham has one question: What cold weather?!

The supermodel and expectant first-time mama, 32, just launched her newest inclusive swimwear collection — the Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All Resort 2020 collection, which includes one- and two-piece options in sizes 4 to 24, boasting a variety of colors and patterns.

“I always strive to love my body, and pregnancy has given me even more reason,” Graham said in a campaign video for the colorful new line, showing off some of the designs amid a tropical backdrop.

“I’ve got some new curves to embrace,” she continued. “I love being able to wear suits that show off my curves, no matter what stage of life I’m in.”

Image zoom Ashley Graham in Swimsuits for All's Resort 2020 collection Courtesy of Swimsuits For All

Image zoom Ashley Graham in Swimsuits for All's Resort 2020 collection Courtesy of Swimsuits For All

Image zoom Ashley Graham in Swimsuits for All's Resort 2020 collection Courtesy of Swimsuits For All

Perfect to stock up for the upcoming spring and summer season, the suits feature patterns with creative names like Python, Elite Havana, A-List Vida and more, in hues like black, fuchsia and rainbow.

“We always focus on fit and design in my collections, and now that I’m pregnant, all I had to do was go up one size,” Graham added in the campaign clip.

The model celebrated her new limited-edition line (which marks her fifth year collaborating with Swimsuits for All!) in a fun video on Instagram Tuesday, showing her enjoying a burger from In-N-Out during her campaign shoot.

“Come to mama 🍔🍔🍔 Anyone else feel like being pregnant gave you a whole new appreciation for your body?? 🙋🏻‍♀️,” she captioned the video. “It’s also given me insights as designer and I’m so excited to see that reflected in my new @swimsuitsforall collection!”

Image zoom Ashley Graham in Swimsuits for All's Resort 2020 collection Courtesy of Swimsuits For All

Image zoom Ashley Graham in Swimsuits for All's Resort 2020 collection Courtesy of Swimsuits For All

“The real test when we were designing this line was that none of these are maternity suits!! All I had to do was size up and they are still supportive and have an amazing fit 💪🏼,” she continued.

“Fit tested on real people of every size, each garment is evaluated using 40 points of measure to give you the best fit possible (really),” Swimsuits for All promises of its pieces. “From high-quality, stay-put fabric, to no-quit elastic that goes the distance, to cups that don’t collapse, every part of our suits serves a purpose.”

“Season after season, our design team travels the world in search of inspiration for each new collection, bringing you more of what you want,” the company adds on its website.

Each piece in the Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All Resort 2020 collection ranges in price from $126 to $148, but you can shop at 30 percent off right now using the code 120ASHLEY at swimsuitsforall.com.