Pregnant Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in String Bikini: 'Got the Shoes to Match'

Ashley Graham loves showing off her baby bump — especially with cool accessories.

The 33-year-old model has been confidently sharing her pregnant body on social media since announcing in July that she and her husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child. In her latest Instagram post on Wednesday, Graham posed in a blue and white tie-dye bikini, a pair of matching Crocs and a floppy hat.

"Got the shoes to match ☁️," she captioned the carousel of sassy snapshots.

In one image, Graham wore a tight tie-dye cover-up to bring the ensemble together while popping her left knee and tilting her hat over her eyes.

In another, the Pretty Big Deal podcast host offered a close-up of her belly adorned with a colorful beaded chain.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️," Graham wrote on Instagram alongside a maternity photo showing off her bump.

The model has promoted body positivity in various ways throughout her second pregnancy, though Instagram has been her preferred method of imagery. She's rocked numerous different looks since revealing she's expecting, from a sexy cowgirl getup to nude selfies in her bathroom.

In late July, Graham posted a video on TikTok of her lip-syncing the phrase "You look good. Don't change" while wearing a black bra and matching underwear and playfully prancing around her yard.

"And today's affirmation is…" Graham captioned the clip.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this month, Graham said being in control "just gets thrown out the window" during pregnancy, something she learned her first go-around.

"I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight,'" she said. "And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same.

She continued: "And then boom. I was like, 'Well, I just got pregnant again so maybe I'll never feel the same and I don't even know what I felt like before I was pregnant with Isaac anyways,' " she says.

Graham made similar comments on Entertainment Tonight that same week, reiterating how different her second pregnancy has been compared to her first.

"I always heard that number two you're a lot more tired, you show faster. It's happening, I popped really fast," she told the outlet. "I'm exhausted. I'm running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things."