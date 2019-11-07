It's a Boy! Pregnant Ashley Graham Reveals the Sex of Her Baby on the Way During Ellen Game

Ashley Graham is having a boy!

The 32-year-old supermodel revealed her baby on the way’s sex for the first time during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Thursday.

The soon-to-be first-time mother (who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin in January) sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for a version of “Lightning Round” — a game that Graham plays on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal — when she dropped the big news.

While Graham is usually the one asking questions during the game, DeGeneres switched things up and put her guest in the hot seat. And while she didn’t address the model’s pregnancy in the first few rounds — starting with silly questions like, “Besides your husband, who do you have a crush on?” and “Most embarrassing wardrobe malfunction?” — in the final seconds, DeGeneres asked slyly, “Are you having a boy or a girl?”

“I’m having a boy!” Graham screamed, nearly jumping out of her seat. “I’m gonna be a mommy to a boy!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Ashley Graham (L) and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

RELATED: Glam Mama-to-Be! Pregnant Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Curve-Hugging Dress

The model announced her pregnancy back in August, wishing her husband a happy anniversary with an Instagram video revealing the news.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she began the post. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘”

In the video announcement, Graham wore a form-fitting green tank dress that showed off her baby bump, while she and Ervin, 31, happily shouted, “Surprise!”

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Ashley Graham Crushes Lindsey Vonn “TWICE!” on an Indoor Skiing Machine

Since making the announcement, Graham has been candid about her pregnancy, sharing plenty of relatable moments on her socials including everything from stretch marks to food cravings.

She’s also not afraid to embrace her belly, and has been sharing how she’s keeping in shape during the pregnancy — including beating Olympic athlete Lindsey Vonn on an indoor SkiErg during a joint workout.

“That’s right, I beat Lindsey Vonn on the ski erg TWICE. But she still beat me at literally everything else,” she said with a laugh in a video of the workout. “You’re still the pro athlete, Lindsey!”