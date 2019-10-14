'Feed Me All the Cravings!' 11 Times Mom-to-Be Ashley Graham Kept It Real About Pregnancy

When She Announced She's Expecting
Graham announced in August 2019 that she and her husband, Justin Ervin, are expecting their first child! The model posted a photo to Instagram of her growing bump saying, “Can’t wait to meet you🖤”
When She Showed Off Her Stretch Marks
“Same same but a little different,” the model captioned a nude photo, showing off her stretch marks. The body positive mom-to-be garnered praise from fans.
When She Napped Whenever She Could
“Naps are a new non-negotiable,” she admitted in the caption of a video of her snoozing in the sun. We get it, Ashley!
When She Showed Herself Some Love
Graham stripped down to show off her bump after a massage. She captioned the photo, “Practicing some serious self care and feeling grateful for an hour and a half of massage bliss.”
When She Showed Off Her Mama Bear Instincts (While Staying Totally Zen)
After one fan commented something extremely negative on a photo of her bump, Graham went full-on mama bear.
“I can tell sis probably struggled to have this baby…” the commenter wrote below the photo.
Graham replied, alluding to another comment from the user, “Saw your other ‘pressed AF’ comment. Not sure why you are commenting or following if you are just going to hate. Love you sis and hope you find some peace & positivity.”
When She Struggled to Find Maternity Leggings — and Had a Hilarious Solution
Graham had to improvise while getting in a sweat session, and yielded some pretty hilarious results.
The model couldn’t find leggings that weren’t pressing into her belly, so she did a little DIY magic and figured it out herself. In a video uploaded to Instagram, Graham said, “Pregnant women of the world! I have not yet realized that I’m growing out of all my stretchy pants. What workout pants do you workout in?”
Then, she revealed that her high-waisted leggings were not as they seemed: “This is my underwear.”
When She Looked Absolutely Gorgeous During New York Fashion Week
This is one hot working mama! She even walked in the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show while pregnant!
When She Opened Up About Cravings
Graham kept it real about those ever-so-common pregnancy cravings. She wrote on Instagram, “🌽🥗🍯🍩🥒☕️🍓 feed me all the cravings, literally every emoji except missing cantaloupe!”
Doughnuts and corn? She’s keeping her husband on his toes with her cravings!
When She Got in Some Self-Care After a Hectic Week
The model wrote on Instagram, “I’m so tired from this week I honestly thought it was Monday!! Tomorrow I will be binge watching 90 Day Fiancé and ordering whatever the heck I want to eat!”
Sounds ideal, TBH.
When She Was Honest About Embracing Her Body
Graham shared a nude video to Instagram, saying that she is getting used to her pregnant body. She wrote, “Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday. It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻”
When She Proved She's Still Got It
Moms just wanna have fun!
Graham may be pregnant, but that doesn’t mean that she can’t drop it like it’s hot. She posed for this photo, captioning it: “When mama drops it down low.”
When asked if she is still wearing heels while pregnant, Graham told one of her fans on Instagram, “I wore them for a night! There’s no way I’d be able to wear heels all day pregnant! But don’t get it twisted, I was on the dance floor getting down!”