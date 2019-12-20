Pregnant Ashley Graham Poses Nude, Shows Off Baby Bump for Husband Justin Ervin

Image zoom Justin Ervin (L) and Ashley Graham Ashley Graham /Instagram

Ashley Graham is counting down the days until she meets her baby boy!

The supermodel, 32, recently bared her baby bump for husband Justin Ervin in maternity shoot chronicling some of the final moments of her pregnancy.

In one of the photos Graham shared to her Instagram feed and Ervin, 31, posted to his Story, the parents-to-be are shown looking at some of the shots together on Ervin’s camera.

The second snap shows Ervin seated on a rolling chair, capturing his wife on camera as she poses completely naked, save for a pair of socks.

“Last shoot of the year with the love of my life, growing the love of our life. 🖤,” Graham captioned her post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Pregnant Ashley Graham Jokes She’s “Large and in Charge,” Talks Her “Nontraditional” Baby Shower

Graham, who’s expecting her first child next month, has been positive about the changes her body has undergone since finding out she was pregnant.

On Saturday, the Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham podcast host revealed that she has gained 50 lbs. in her pregnancy so far — but “the best part is, I don’t care!” she captioned a photo of herself striking a pose during a yoga class in New York City.

“I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been,” Graham added. “Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages — I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Ashley Graham Praised for Sharing Stretch Marks Photo: “We Need This as a Reference”

In a recent interview with Vogue as one of their four January 2020 cover stars, the model and first time mom-to-be also got real about sex while pregnant.

“I feel like every relationship goes in waves of sex,” she told the magazine. “You’re like, ‘Hey, do we need to plan this?’ And now, with pregnancy, things have been really different.”

“Because there’s this huge bulge that can be sensitive if you lay on it or go into a new position,” she continued. “I’ve been literally asking every single one of my friends who have had babies or who’re pregnant, like, ‘What positions do you guys do?’ “

“This has to be a normal conversation among mothers,” Graham urged.