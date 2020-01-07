Countdown Is On! Pregnant Ashley Graham Shares Nude Baby Bump Selfie: 'Still Cooking'

It’s T-minus weeks (or maybe just days!) until Ashley Graham‘s son makes his arrival.

The pregnant model, 32, shared a nude mirror selfie showing off her baby bump to Instagram on Sunday, in which her private areas were concealed.

Taken in her bathroom, the photo featured Graham — who has long been honest about how her body has changed in pregnancy — wearing only a necklace, her hair tied into a casual updo.

“Still cooking folks,” she wrote on top of the black-and-white snap.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Ashley Graham Ashley Graham/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Baring Their Bumps (and More): The Most Naked Pregnancy Instagrams of All Time

Graham has been body positive throughout her pregnancy, posting inspiring messages about self-love, revealing the weight she gained (50 lbs. as of mid-December) and posting nude photos showing her stretch marks.

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images

During a November episode of her digital series, Fearless with Ashley Graham, the star shared that she had been struggling with her “new body” at the time she posted her first naked pregnancy photo.

“I had just announced that I was pregnant and I thought then I was going to feel good and I didn’t. I just felt terrible. And that morning, actually … ” she said, stopping as she began to cry. “I was like, ‘Get it together, Ashley, there’s other women out there that are going through the same thing as you — why don’t you have a dialogue?’ “

Adding that the experience of having a “new body” made her feel “so isolated” and “so alone,” Graham noted that pregnancy has meant having “to come into this new world of body confidence.”

Image zoom Justin Ervin (L) and Ashley Graham Ashley Graham /Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Jenny Mollen Shares Another Nude Bathroom Selfie at 32 Weeks Pregnant

Graham, who announced her first child on the way with husband Justin Ervin in August, recently bared her bump for Ervin in a maternity shoot chronicling some of the final moments of her pregnancy.

In one of the photos Graham shared to her Instagram feed and Ervin, 31, posted to his Story, the parents-to-be were shown looking at some of the shots together on Ervin’s camera.

The second snap showed Ervin seated on a rolling chair, capturing his wife on camera as she posed completely naked, save for a pair of socks.

“Last shoot of the year with the love of my life, growing the love of our life. 🖤,” Graham captioned her post.