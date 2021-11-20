Pregnant Ashley Graham Turns Kim Kardashian's Sold-Out SKIMS x Fendi Piece into Maternity Wear

Ashley Graham is bumping along in style!

On Thursday, the 33-year-old model uploaded a series of photographs on Instagram of herself wearing a sold-out piece from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS x Fendi line.

Modeling the article of clothing from the fashion collab, Graham — who is currently expecting twin boys — also posed in a long, black trench coat as she rested her hand on her growing baby bump in the series' first photo.

In another pic from the set, Graham kicked up her leg and struck a pose as she showed off closer looks at her attire in follow-up shots.

"Hot biker mom or matrix baddie??" she wrote alongside the post.

Graham and husband Justin Ervin announced in July that they're expecting — later learning that they will be having twin boys — a year-and-a-half after they welcomed their first child, son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 22 months.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," Graham wrote in her initial announcement. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Graham later shared the moment she and Ervin, 32, found out they're expecting twins, posting a video from an ultrasound appointment. "Are you serious? We're gonna have three boys?" she said with a laugh, as Ervin added in disbelief, "You are kidding me!"

The Pretty Big Deal podcast host previously told PEOPLE that her first pregnancy taught her that control "just gets thrown out the window" when expecting.

Ashley graham Credit: Ashley graham/ instagram

"And I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back, because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight,'" she said. "And I had a few honest women tell me, 'You will never feel the same.' So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same."