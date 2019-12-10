Pregnant Ashley Graham Jokes She's 'Large and in Charge,' Talks Her 'Nontraditional' Baby Shower

Pregnancy looks beautiful on Ashley Graham — but it hasn’t been a walk in the park.

“I am feeling large and in charge,” the supermodel, 32, told Jimmy Fallon during a Monday visit to The Tonight Show, where she covered her baby bump in a fitted black dress with spaghetti straps and a pink floral print.

In fact, Graham joked, “It’s like a sci-fi film every day.”

“There’s like a little alien taking over my stomach, and I swear he’s on a treadmill. And one day he’s just gonna be running out of me! At least, that’s what I’m hoping for.”

Ahead of her appearance on the show, Graham posted a video of herself in the mirror, showing off her bump and noting that it “looks fake today.”

“It does. It’s weird,” she added in the Instagram clip, poking her belly out for the camera and making hilarious growling sounds as she did so.

Graham’s baby on the way, a boy, will be her first child with husband Justin Ervin. Last month, the couple celebrated their son at a “very nontraditional” baby shower at The Foundry in New York City alongside friends and family.

For partygoers, including Gayle King, there were stations around the venue to get free manicures, tattoos and even piercings, as a rep for Graham told PEOPLE and journalist Derek Blasberg captured on his Instagram Story.

“We were handing out vag cream from Fridababy,” the mom-to-be shared with Fallon, 45, about another unique aspect of their coed shower.

“We also had onesies that everybody could decorate and we donated them to moms in need,” Graham said. “So it was really special.”

Speaking of special moments during pregnancy, the Pretty Big Deal podcast host also opened up on Monday about how much her January 2020 Vogue cover means to her.

“It was a remarkable day,” she recalled of the photoshoot, captured by renowned celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz. “It reminded me that anything is possible. A girl like me from Nebraska can have anything you want, as long as you just fight for it and you believe in yourself. That’s the biggest thing.”

“You can be on the cover of Vogue! And it’s my semi-solo cover. Semi-solo,” Graham joked, cradling her bump.