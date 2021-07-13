Ashley Graham Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Justin Ervin: Our 'Next Chapter'

Ashley Graham is ready for round 2!

The model, 33, is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Justin Ervin, she announced on Instagram Tuesday. The pair, who tied the knot in August 2010, are also parents to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, who was born Jan. 18, 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️," Graham captioned a maternity photo that showed off her bare baby bump, a snapshot taken by her husband.

On Father's Day last month, Graham praised Ervin, writing, "Isaac is so fortunate to have such a supportive, loving, compassionate, and incredible dad like you. getting to witness you be a father is the greatest gift."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In February, Graham said she was down for another baby in the house. Speaking with WSJ. Magazine at the time, she said, "I would get pregnant yesterday if I could," adding that "I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can while I'm breastfeeding."

While guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, Graham spoke with Amy Schumer about expanding both of their families with a second child, saying that she, personally, was "working on it currently." She added, "Like, in this moment currently working on it."

Graham told PEOPLE in October 2020 about her sex life post-baby, saying, "A lot of women have asked me, 'Were you afraid to have sex again?' Not at all, and the reason I wasn't was because I know my vagina was made to have a baby and to push it out, and I knew it was going to go right back [to what it was]. Everything's still in there, it all feels the same, the furniture is just probably rearranged."

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Graham Encourages Fans to Embrace Their Bodies This Summer: 'It's Hot Out There and So Are You'

She added at the time of her work-life balance, "I feel like I'm now a working-mom extraordinaire. I was very organized before, but now I'm even more organized — and when I say organized, I mean I have a Mary Poppins bag that has everything in it, including my breast pump that looks like a mini robot that comes with me."

Graham previously opened up about her experience with motherhood while celebrating Isaac's 1st birthday in January. In a YouTube video, she gave fans a month-by-month recap of her first year with her son and her excitement through it all.