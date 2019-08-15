Pregnant Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Baby Bump One Day After Announcing First Child on the Way

Image zoom Ashley Graham Ashley Graham/Instagram

Pregnancy looks gorgeous on Ashley Graham.

After sharing the news of her first child on the way with husband Justin Ervin on Wednesday, the 31-year-old supermodel is celebrating by posting a couple of new baby-bump snapshots on Instagram.

In one photo, posted to her Instagram feed, the mama-to-be puckers up for the camera, hands on her hips in the same dress she wore in her announcement.

“Can’t wait to meet you🖤,” she captioned it.

Another image, shared to Graham’s Instagram Story, showed her and her husband grinning widely and cradling her baby bump while director Ervin, 30, holds up an ultrasound photo. She wrote on top, “We can’t wait to meet you!”

In celebration of their nine-year wedding anniversary on Wednesday, the spouses each posted on Instagram, with Graham sharing a video containing the caption, “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!”

“Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!” she revealed. “Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘”

Ervin, meanwhile, shared a sonogram photo — as well as two throwback shots of the pair — writing, “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us … “

Graham took the time to thank fans for their well wishes on Thursday, writing over a selfie of the couple on her Instagram Story, “OMG! Thank you so much for your out pouring of love and congratulations! We couldn’t be happier! Love to you all!”

Graham spoke with Entertainment Tonight in 2016 about becoming a mom, saying, “We are going to totally have kids. We are probably going to do it in the next few years. Just a part of my brand building.”

She reiterated that hope during a January interview with ELLE, but insisted she wasn’t in a hurry: “For me, being a wife and being a woman, happiness doesn’t equate to having kids. Kids will come when they come. Happiness right now is building with my husband and building my business.”

The parents-to-be met at a church in New York City, ET reports, and married when the model was 22.

Last month, Graham appeared alongside Amy Schumer at an event for Frida Mom, a new line of postpartum care products from Frida Baby founder and CEO Chelsea Hirschhorn.