'Surprise!' Ashley Graham Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Justin Ervin

“Surprise!”

Just one big word in an Instagram video uploaded Wednesday morning broke supermodel Ashley Graham’s big news: she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their first child!

In celebration of their nine-year wedding anniversary, the pair each posted on Instagram, Graham, 31, sharing the video with the caption: “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘”

Director Ervin, 30, shared a sonogram photo — as well as two throwback shots of the pair — writing, “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”

In 2016, Graham talked to ET about the prospect of motherhood, sharing, “We are going to totally have kids. We are probably going to do it in the next few years. Just a part of my brand building.”

She reiterated that hope in January during a sit-down with ELLE, though said she wasn’t in a rush. “For me, being a wife and being a woman, happiness doesn’t equate to having kids. Kids will come when they come. Happiness right now, is building with my husband and building my business.”

Graham and Ervin met at church in New York City, and married when the model was 22, according to ET.

Last month, Graham appeared alongside Amy Schumer at an event for Frida Mom, a new line of postpartum care products from Frida Baby founder and CEO Chelsea Hirschhorn.