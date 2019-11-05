Glam Mama-to-Be! Pregnant Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Curve-Hugging Dress

It’s strong (and sexy) curves ahead for Ashley Graham!

The supermodel and mom-to-be, 32, stepped out on Monday evening to attend the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 2019 Awards in New York City, showing off her growing baby belly in quite the glam ensemble.

Graham flaunted her curves in a metallic, fitted midi dress with spaghetti straps, finishing the look with gold heels and carrying a black clutch. She wore her long, dark hair in loose waves, and large sparkly hoop earrings.

She cradled her bump in various photos from the event, where other fashion-forward celebrities who attended included Bella and Gigi Hadid, Jameela Jamil, La La Anthony and Candice Swanepoel.

The outing came one week after Graham shared on Instagram that she had decided to go as Jessica Rabbit in honor of Halloween, donning the Who Framed Roger Rabbit character’s iconic off-the-shoulder red dress with a high slit, matching red wig and lipstick, purple gloves and lavender eye makeup.

“I’m not bad, I’m just drawn that way,” the model purred in one video — a killer delivery of perhaps the most recognizable line spoken by Jessica (Kathleen Turner) in the 1988 classic.

Graham is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, who dressed up as late WWE star “Macho Man” Randy Savage. “Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween,” she captioned her photos.

In the comments section, one pal asked the star “Who squeezed who into that latex and how,” to which Graham responded, “BABY POWDER.”

And pregnancy isn’t slowing her down. Late last month, the model danced in celebration of the end of her very long work week.

“Ya girl had an 80hr work week, let the weekend celebrations begin! 🥳” Graham captioned the clip, which showed her frolicking around a room, wearing a deep green satin dress and black strappy heels.

The star also had her hair styled in a high braided ponytail, which she excitedly spun around in circles after cradling her baby bump.

Graham announced her pregnancy back in August, wishing her husband a happy anniversary with an Instagram video revealing the news. The happy couple recently spent a babymoon at Ventana Big Sur, a five-star resort on the Pacific coast of California.