Ashley Graham (and Her Baby Bump) Are the Real Stars of New York Fashion Week 2019

The mom-to-be walked the runway at the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya fashion show on Sept. 8.
Baby’s first catwalk!
She looked comfy and chic rehearsing for the TOMMYNOW show in an all-black ensemble.
The model posed in a white polka dot dress at the Christian Siriano show.
Pregnancy glow is real, y’all!
Graham cradled her bump in an Instagram photo taken before she hit the red carpet for the 2019 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS bash.
And looked super glam while she did it. Her baby is about to be a master at posing with all of this pre-birth practice!
Graham’s naked dress put her bump front row center!
She beamed on the carpet.
This Christian Siriano look is making us green with envy.
Graham looked gorgeous on the Target 20th Anniversary Collection red carpet.
Forget maternity pants, Graham is rocking red latex!