Ashley Graham (and Her Baby Bump) Are the Real Stars of New York Fashion Week 2019

The mom-to-be is absolutely glowing
By Andrea Wurzburger
September 09, 2019 05:21 PM

Gotham/WireImage

The mom-to-be walked the runway at the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya fashion show on Sept. 8.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Baby’s first catwalk! 

Gotham/WireImage

She looked comfy and chic rehearsing for the TOMMYNOW show in an all-black ensemble. 

Bennett Raglin/Getty

The model posed in a white polka dot dress at the Christian Siriano show. 

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Pregnancy glow is real, y’all! 

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Graham cradled her bump in an Instagram photo taken before she hit the red carpet for the 2019 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS bash.

Ashley Graham/Instagram

And looked super glam while she did it. Her baby is about to be a master at posing with all of this pre-birth practice! 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Graham’s naked dress put her bump front row center! 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

She beamed on the carpet. 

Christian Siriano/ Instagram

This Christian Siriano look is making us green with envy. 

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Graham looked gorgeous on the Target 20th Anniversary Collection red carpet.

Cristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Forget maternity pants, Graham is rocking red latex! 

