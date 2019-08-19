Pregnant Ashley Graham Jokes 'Naps' Are 'Non-Negotiable' as She Shows Off Baby Bump in a Bikini

Ashley Graham isn’t letting pregnancy keep her from having a relaxing summer — in fact, she’s using it to her advantage.

The 31-year-old supermodel is catching some rays (and Zs!) at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa on the island of Saint Barthélemy as she and husband Justin Ervin await the arrival of their first child on the way.

In a video shared to her Instagram account Monday, Graham is lounging on a beach chair in a black bikini and shielding her face from the sun in a wide-brim straw hat, her red-manicured hand place over her bare baby bump.

“Naps are a new non-negotiable,” she captioned the clip, tagging the resort.

Ahead of her vacation post, the model mom-to-be drew praise from fans over the weekend with a nude Instagram photo that highlighted her stretch marks.

“Same same but a little different,” she captioned the post, which featured her hand covering her breast with a red manicure and her wedding ring peeking out.

The photo was quickly met with support from famous faces like model Lily Aldridge and actress Niecy Nash, who both left a series of red heart emojis, and Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott, who commented, “My Lord, THANK YOU for this.”

The post came days after Kourtney Kardashian shared a similar Instagram post, flaunting her swimsuit body — imperfections included — as she posed aboard a boat, earning praise from commenters.

She made the sweet announcement in celebration of the couple’s nine-year wedding anniversary, which she marked with an Instagram video.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” she captioned the post. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘”

Wrote the dad-to-be, sharing a sonogram photo as well as two throwback shots of the pair, “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us … “