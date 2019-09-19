Ashley Graham Gets Real About Her Pregnancy Cravings: 'Feed Me ... Literally Every Emoji'

Ashley Graham found a very creative way to share her pregnancy cravings with her followers — using emojis!

The model, 31, posted a series of new shots to Instagram Wednesday, showing off her growing baby bump and letting fans know exactly what food has been on her mind lately.

Graham posed for two photos, both revealing her figure in a skin-tight, ribbed, brown, one-shoulder dress, which she tagged as from ASOS, and low-top white sneakers.

Along with the pictures, Graham added a series of food emojis including corn, salad, honey, donuts, cucumber, coffee, and strawberries to her list of desires in the caption.

“Feed me all the cravings, literally every emoji except missing cantaloupe,” she continued.

Image zoom Ashley Graham Instagram

Graham’s post garnered over 400,000 likes and loving comments from fans and celebrities, including actress Mindy Kaling.

“Gorgeouso,” the Late Night actress commented, to which Graham responded with a string of heart emojis.

In August, Graham announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, and has been open about sharing the details of her pregnancy on social media.

The mom-to-be recently opened up to fans by revealing in an Instagram video that she is in desperate need of maternity workout leggings.

To prove her point, the model hilariously showed off her underwear while in the gym, pulling them over her stomach. Graham also lowered her pants below her bikini line as they were pressing too hard against her growing baby bump.

“Pregnant women of the world,” Graham said in the clip, addressing her target audience. “I have not yet realized that I’m growing out of all my stretchy pants.”

“What workout pants do you workout in?” Graham asked. “This is my underwear,” Graham said, explaining that it “hurts” when her leggings hit her belly.

“Please send help!” Graham wrote in the caption. “Need pregnancy workout pants that go above my belly and are durable! And I want fun colors!! I have plenty of black,” she continued, adding an SOS emoji.

Weeks prior, the model showed off her bump while enjoying Labor Day weekend with her husband.

“Staycation,” the model captioned her New York snapshot while enjoying an iced beverage in her multi-colored bikini as Ervin lovingly put his hand on her belly.

Graham also posted a silly photo, sticking out her tongue and holding her bump.

The celeb revealed her pregnancy in an Instagram video in celebration of her and Ervin’s ninth anniversary.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” she captioned the August post. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘.”