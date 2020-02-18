Ashley Graham Shows Off Stretch Marks in Topless Photo 1 Month After Welcoming Son Isaac: 'Same Me'

Ashley Graham is continuing to be transparent about the realities of the postpartum body.

On Monday (almost exactly one month after welcoming her first child with husband Justin Ervin, son Isaac Menelik Giovanni), the new mama gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at the effects of pregnancy on her skin.

Sharing a nude photo that saw her covering her breasts with one arm and presumably taking the shot with the other hand, the supermodel showed off a number of purple-tinged stretch marks across the lower area of her torso.

“Same me. Few new stories,” Graham, 32, wrote in the accompanying text.

Many of Graham’s fellow models chimed in on the comments in support — like mother-of-two Lily Aldridge, who wrote, “Beautiful” and dropped in three red heart emojis.

“Stunning 🙌🏾,” Joan Smalls praised Graham, while Karlie Kloss commented with two red heart emojis separated by a praise-hands emoji.

Even before she and her filmmaker husband, 31, welcomed Isaac into their lives, Graham exuded body positivity Throughout her pregnancy, she posted inspiring messages about self-love, revealed the weight she’d gained (50 lbs. as of mid-December) and shared nude photos showing her stretch marks.

During a November episode of her digital series, Fearless with Ashley Graham, the star admitted that she had been struggling with her “new body” at the time she posted her first nude pregnancy photo.

“I had just announced that I was pregnant and I thought then I was going to feel good and I didn’t. I just felt terrible. And that morning, actually … ” she said, pausing as she began to cry. “I was like, ‘Get it together, Ashley, there’s other women out there that are going through the same thing as you — why don’t you have a dialogue?’ “

Adding that the experience of having a “new body” made her feel “so isolated” and “so alone,” Graham noted that pregnancy has meant having “to come into this new world of body confidence.”

Last week, Graham shared an empowering photo of her postpartum body, explaining that her experience with the recovery process after childbirth has “been tough.”

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” the mother of one wrote alongside the shot, which showed her posing in a bathroom mirror, wearing a black top and grey disposable underwear.

“After all these years in fashion, I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!” Graham continued, going on to explain that her reason for sharing the candid photo was to show other new moms that “it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!”

“No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through,” she wrote. “It’s been tough.”