Ashley Graham Shows Off Postpartum Body 1 Year After Welcoming Twins

Ashley Graham is celebrating her body one year after welcoming her twin boys.

On Monday, the model, 35, shared a candid snapshot on Instagram of her postpartum body. In the close-up picture, Graham could be seen grabbing the skin on her stomach as she bared all for the camera.

While the post didn't come with a caption, Graham's followers flooded the comments with praise.

"The realest one we know ❤️," wrote Graham's makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes in the comments section. TikTok star Nico Capone also shared her appreciation, adding a love heart and flame emoji to the post.

Graham welcomed her twins Roman and Malachi on Jan. 7, 2022. She and her husband of 12 years Justin Ervin also share son Isaac, 3.

Graham marked her twins' first birthday last month with a series of cute snapshots of herself and her husband playing with the boys on Instagram "Happy birthday to my beautiful boys, Roman & Malachi!" she wrote.

"You two are constantly curious, utterly hilarious, and always changing. You keep me on my toes and make it totally worth it that I had to write this from the kitchen floor, covered in God knows what. I love you!"

Ashley Graham and her twins. Ashley Graham/Instagram

In November 2022, the mother of three said she was appreciative of her "new tummy," posing a close-up photo of her stomach on her Instagram Story.

"Hi new tummy," she wrote. "You look very different from what I'm use to. But I do appreciate you."

During her pregnancy with the twins, Graham opened up to PEOPLE about letting go of the control she used to have over her body.

Ashley Graham. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight,' " Graham said in April 2021.

"And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same."