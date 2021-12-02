Ashley Graham Poses Nude with Baby Bump, Husband Says Her Stretch Marks Resemble 'Tree of Life'

Ashley Graham is proudly showing her changing body amid her pregnancy.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old model, who is expecting twin boys with husband Justin Ervin, posted a revealing shot to Instagram in which she puts her baby bump on display.

In the photo, Graham stands nude in front of the camera, covering her breasts with one arm while holding the other arm behind her head.

"Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life," Graham writes.

After sharing another shot of her stomach to Instagram last month, Graham clapped back at one user who said that her pregnancy stretch marks could have an effect on her modeling career.

Graham posted a video of herself modeling with her stretch marks visible, prompting the social media user to comment, "I had twins but I did not get any stretch marks. I hope that does not affect your career."

Graham reposted the user's comment to her Instagram Stories along with the reply, "Gosh - hope I still have a career with my stretch marks 🙄🙄🙄"

The model and Ervin announced in July that they're expecting a year-and-a-half after they welcomed their first child, son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 23 months.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," Graham wrote in her initial announcement. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."