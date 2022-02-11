Ashley Graham Shares Sweet Photo of Son Isaac, 2, with Newborn Twins Malachi and Roman

Ashley Graham shares her three boys, twins Malachi and Roman and 2-year-old son Isaac, with husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham's 2-year-old son Isaac is stepping into his new role as a big brother.

After announcing that she gave birth to twin boys on Jan. 7, the 34-year-old model offered a glimpse at her new life as a mom of three. On Thursday, she posted a sweet photo of her son Isaac standing over the newborns, Malachi and Roman, as he placed his hand on their stomachs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Graham — who typically hides her children's identities in photos — shared the snap on her Instagram Story, placing white heart emojis over the twins' faces as they wore matching orange onesies.

Additionally, Graham shared a black and white photo on her Instagram Story of husband Justin Ervin as he lovingly held their twins in his arms.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ASHLEY GRAHAM KIDS ASHLEY GRAHAM TWINS

Left: Credit: ASHLEY GRAHAM/ INSTAGRAM Right: Credit: ASHLEY GRAHAM/ INSTAGRAM

The posts came shortly after Graham gave her followers a look at her newborn baby boys while revealing their names.

"Malachi & Roman 🤍 my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things," Graham wrote alongside the first photo featuring her twin boys. "This has not been easy, but it's so worth it. still can't believe I have 3 children 🤯 can't wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon ❤️"

Ervin sweetly replied in the comments, "More proud of you than words can express."

Ashley Graham and twins Credit: Ashley Graham/Instagram

Graham announced that she gave birth to her baby boys last month in a simple Instagram Story post, writing, "Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy."

She added, "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

Ervin reposted the message on his own account, adding, "I love you, @ashleygraham."