Ashley Graham is thrilled to have a newly transformed space for her three boys.

The supermodel mom of three teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids to design a nursery for twin sons Roman and Malachi, 9 months, and give older son Isaac, 2½, a "big boy bedroom" to play and grow in.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the transformation, Graham says that before the effort, the twins' room was "just two cribs and a dresser."

"Pottery Barn Kids came in and just totally snatched it up and made it gorgeous," she raves to PEOPLE. "It makes it a lot easier for me to walk into the room now. It's comfortable and it's gorgeous."

"Not only is it perfect for sleeping, but it's also a great place for the kids to play and we can spend a couple of hours in there," says Graham, noting that it's easier for her and husband Justin Ervin to hang out with the kids. "There's so much space now and it actually makes sense."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids C: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids R: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Playtime has been some of the best time for the family of five, with Graham laughing at how entertaining her boys can be.

"We don't even need to turn the TV on," she jokes. "We've got free entertainment right in front of us. Watching the three of them play and wrestle together is so much fun, honestly."

She adds, "These three boys are already on the floor, flipping each other over. They're roaring like dinosaurs. It just cracks me and Justin up."

Graham looks forward to the moments when her boys all pile on her, having fun.

"It's just so cute, having all these kids around. When you lay down, it's like you get a baby attack and they all just kind of storm you," she says.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids R: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

Graham shares that the transformation of the two rooms took place over the summer while the family spent some time in Nebraska. For son Isaac, going home was "so exciting" even though Graham wasn't sure he understood what getting a new room meant.

"We told him, 'Today, we're going into your new room.' And I don't think he got what we meant because he has been calling the house, 'the new house' for so long," she explains.

"So he's looking at us like, 'I already have a new room. What are you talking about?' So, when we walked in and he saw that there were new pictures and new toys and a new bed, new bedding ... " Graham says.

"He even commented on the new rug. He just walked around and kept saying, 'Wow. Wow, this is Isaac's room?' "

"He does talk in third person, which is just hilarious," the mom says with a laugh. "'Isaac's room' and we're like, 'Yes, Isaac's room!' He was over the moon. He loved it."

Like Isaac, the twins also have convertible cribs that will eventually become beds when they're ready for them. "I think that's just, to me, the overarching need for a kid's room," she adds, noting the importance of sustainability "across the board."

Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

When asked about advice for other moms who are looking to balance function and fun in their children's spaces within their homes, Graham says the best thing parents can do is to "put systems in place."

"I love organization but with kids, it's really hard to be able to do that," she says, adding, "What I have told myself is that the clutter, in the moment, is okay."

Her family's system, she shares, involves teaching her boys the meaning of responsibility.

"We have baskets throughout the home where, at the end of the day we talk about what the word 'responsible' is," she explains. "And we responsibly clean our toys up and put them in the basket. For me, that keeps my mind sane."