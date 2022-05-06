Ashley Graham has been candid about her breastfeeding experience since welcoming her twin sons, Malachi and Roman, in January

Ashley Graham Says It Took 'Lots of Tears' Before Successfully Tandem Nursing Her Twin Boys

Ashley Graham is sharing new details about her experience tandem breastfeeding her baby boys.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old model shared a candid photo on Instagram of her twin sons, Malachi and Roman, breastfeeding while lying on a bed with Graham perched above them.

"Double fisting 😂 (peep the whacky tan lines)," she captioned the post.

She also shared a picture on her Instagram Story of her "normal position" when tandem nursing her sons, whom she welcomed in January with husband Justin Ervin.

In the snap, Graham sits in a chair while her boys lay on a pillow resting on her knees to keep them positioned to breastfeed.

"My normal position for when I tandem feed the boys. This took me a solid few weeks of trial/error and lots of tears to latch consistently. My doula who is also a lactation consultant was so kind and gentle with me in helping all 3 of us figure out how to do this together," Graham writes.

Earlier this week, Graham — who typically hides her children's faces in photos — shared additional pictures on her Instagram Story as she nursed her two baby boys, placing white heart emojis over the twins' faces.

In one of the snaps, Graham gazes at the camera while giving a bird's eye view of her sons breastfeeding. Another photo gives a closer look at one of her baby boys.

Graham welcomed her second and third baby with Ervin on Friday, Jan. 7. She and Ervin also share 2-year-old son Isaac.

Announcing their birth on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy."