New Mom Ashley Graham Jokes the Last Time She 'Wore a G-String Was the Night I Got Pregnant'

Kristen Bell is teaching Ashley Graham a new way to protect herself during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a first look at season 5 of Bell's digital series, Momsplaining, The Good Place actress chats with Graham about being a new mother — and hilariously shows her how to turn a G-string into a face mask.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ashley, do you have a G-string?" Bell, 39, asks her guest in the teaser for the first episode of the season, airing Wednesday.

"No, the last time I wore a G-string was probably the night I got pregnant," the model quips as Bell begins to put a pair of underwear over her head, covering her nose and mouth. Graham, 32, then follows suit with her own pair.

"PPE baby!" Bell says, referring to the personal protective equipment people are being urged to wear outside during the global health crisis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kristen Bell (L); Ashley Graham EllenTube

RELATED: Ashley Graham Shows Her "Greatest Strength" in Powerful Photo from When She Was in Labor with Son

Earlier in the clip, Graham gives an update on how she and her family are doing while social distancing, sharing that she, husband Justin Ervin and their 3-month-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni are "really good" and staying in Graham's native Nebraska with her mom.

During a question-and-answer game, Bell also asks the new mother some essential questions about how she's keeping up with her personal hygiene routine.

"Well, I showered for you," Graham says when Bell asks how long it's been since she last rinsed. "But the biggest question here I think is when's the last time I brushed my teeth."

As for what lessons she's learned about herself as a mother? "My breasts are very talented, multifaceted and I am so proud of them," Graham shares, and Bell agrees: "They're the star of the show."

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Graham Reveals Her Newborn Son's Name and Details About Giving Birth "Naturally" at Home

Graham and Ervin, 31, welcomed Isaac, their first child, on Jan. 18. In mid-March, the model shared a message about how the global pandemic has "put everything into perspective" for her and her family, adding, "I'm using this time to appreciate the family time I get to enjoy with Justin and Issac."

"But we have to acknowledge that it's a big adjustment to stay inside all day, so remember to also check-in and take care of your mental health," Graham continued on Instagram. "Though the times are tough I choose to hold on to comfort given in the eternal command, 'Fear not.' I have faith for the now and faith for the future."

Momsplaining with Kristen Bell returns to Ellentube on Wednesday.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.