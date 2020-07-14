Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin's Sweetest Photos with Their Son, Isaac

The couple welcomed Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin into the world on Jan. 18, 2020 

By Andrea Wurzburger
July 14, 2020 04:30 PM

Their Little Heart

Swoon alert! In a sweet video of Graham's husband, Justin Ervin, playing with baby Isaac Menelik, the new dad called his son "my little heart" in Italian. 

Mom & Dad's Day Out

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Justin held on to baby Isaac — who donned an adorable blue bucket hat — in a carrier while out and about with his wife of 10 years. 

Splish Splash!

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Isaac had some fun in the sun thanks to a baby pool and sprinkler.  

Tough Guy

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Learning new things every day! Isaac watched his dad box in the backyard. 

Comfy Cozy

Ashley Graham/Instagram

Graham has settled into motherhood nicely, looking like an absolute pro in her mirror selfie. 

Farm Life

The family of three quarantined in Nebraska, getting socially distant on a family farm. 

Dad's Dude

In honor of Justin's first Father's Day, Ashley captioned a sweet snap on Instagram, "Happy first Father's Day @mrjustinervin, you are truly the best father I know. Isaac and I love you to the moon and back."

All for the Laugh

Ashley, like most moms, will do anything to hear her baby boy giggle, including pretending to eat him right up! 

Getting Cheeky

"Those cheeks tho!!🥺❤️‼️," the new mom captioned a photo of herself giving her son a kiss after bath time. 

The Sweetest Snuggles

Reflecting on her time social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the model encouraged her followers to "do their part and protect others." She wrote alongside a snap with her baby boy, "The times we are in feel surreal and have put everything into perspective. I’m using this time to appreciate the family time I get to enjoy with Justin and Issac."

Family of Three

"We're not tired, you're tired," Ashley joked alongside a family selfie when Isaac turned 6 weeks old. 

There's a First Time for Everything

Ashley got real about the good, bad and smelly of motherhood in an Instagram post. "Sh💩t just got real! First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight," she wrote. "Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!"

Multitasking Mama

Walking the runway isn't her only talent: this mom has multitasking down to a science! 

Bundled-up Baby

Wondering where baby Isaac is? He's safe and snug in his dad's jacket! 

Happy Hour

Now that's mother-son bonding! Ashley and Isaac shared a morning drink together.

Doting Parents

Graham wrote of her two boys, "I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, 'Now we’re family forever' I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is." 

Welcome to the World

The happy couple welcomed their first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, "at 6:00PM on 01/18/2020," adding on Instagram, "We welcomed 7lbs 5oz of love into our world. Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full."

