Pregnant Ashley Graham Jokes 'She's Naked Again' in Stripped Down Maternity Photos

Ashley Graham is currently expecting baby no. 2 with husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham is no stranger to showing off her bare baby bump.

The pregnant model, 33, stripped down for a maternity photo shoot this weekend, sharing pictures of her baby bump to Instagram Sunday. Graham is also mom to 19-month-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni with husband Justin Ervin.

In the snaps, Graham stands nude in front of a blurred background of palm trees while covering her breasts with her arm.

"Uh oh she's naked again," Graham teased in the caption.

Since announcing her pregnancy with baby no. 2 last month, Graham has offered several looks at her baby bump on social media.

Ashley Graham Credit: Ashley Graham/Instagram

Graham has flaunted her baby belly while modeling a variety of outfits on Instagram, including an orange two-piece with a matching body chain while on a beach last week.

"My heart and belly are FULL," she captioned a series of photos in the swimsuit.

In a previous Instagram post this month, Graham posed in a blue and white tie-dye bikini, a pair of matching Crocs and a floppy hat.

"Got the shoes to match ☁️," she captioned the carousel of sassy snapshots.

In one image, Graham wore a tight tie-dye cover-up to bring the ensemble together while popping her left knee and tilting her hat over her eyes.

In another, the Pretty Big Deal podcast host offered a close-up of her belly adorned with a colorful beaded chain.

Graham opened up to PEOPLE earlier this month about expecting her second child, saying that being in control "just gets thrown out the window" during pregnancy, something she learned her first go-around.

"I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight,' " she said. "And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same."