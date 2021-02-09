Ashley Graham Is Ready to Have Another Baby: 'I Would Get Pregnant Yesterday If I Could'

Ashley Graham is ready for baby no. 2!

In a new profile for WSJ. Magazine, the 33-year-old model opened up about becoming a first-time mom last year to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni and revealed that she is excited to continue growing her family with husband Justin Ervin.

"I would get pregnant yesterday if I could," Graham said in the interview.

She then added, "I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can while I'm breastfeeding."

Graham and Ervin, who wed back in 2010, welcomed their first child together on Jan. 18, 2020 — just two months before the coronavirus pandemic really took over the United States. Reflecting on the past year, the model also spoke with WSJ. Magazine about how motherhood and the pandemic impacted her identity.

"There's Ashley the brand and then there's Ashley the mom, wife — and we're all stuck under one roof together. Who is she? I've been talking to a therapist about it now, too. I've always morphed," Graham said, explaining that she began therapy in May.

"It's been to my advantage because that's the industry [I am] in. But in morphing, I've also kind of lost the core, and I feel like 2020 has enhanced the losing of the core, of who she is because of the pandemic and the baby," she continued. "So what I'm working on is the core of Ashley right now and also her past, helping embrace that."

Graham previously opened up about her experience with motherhood while celebrating Isaac's 1st birthday last month. In a YouTube video, she gave fans a month-by-month recap of her first year with her son and her excitement through it all.

"January, you were earth-shattering and ground-breaking for me," she said of the month she gave birth to her son. "... I learned to love in a way that I never knew I could love. Never. People tell you, people try to explain it to you, but you don't know love until you have a child of your own like that."

"Happy birthday, Isaac. I love you so much," she said later in the video upload. "I cannot believe how fast this year went, watching everything: how you turned on your own and crawled on your own and started talking and walking on your own. And how we play with the ball, kicking and throwing, and how your Daddy loves you so much and how much I can see you love him back. It's just this beautiful bond."

In a tribute post on Instagram that same day, Graham also gave a shout-out to fellow moms around the world who are caring for their families amid the unprecedented year.

"This year has taught us just how strong, adaptable, and fierce we can be. Sending love to everyone going through any stage of their motherhood journey during a pandemic!" she wrote. "One year down and I can't wait to see where the rest takes us."