"24/7 it's about Isaac and we're both working parents now, so we need that extra time for ourselves that we used to have all the time," says Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham Says She Wasn't Afraid to Have Sex Again After Baby: 'Furniture Is Just Rearranged'

Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin have found creative ways to preserve their romance while being new parents to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 9 months.

The supermodel, 32, tells PEOPLE that she and Ervin, 31, have a date night every Thursday. "We'll take a walk, go to dinner, take a drive," she says. "That has been something that's been really great, because 24/7 it's about Isaac and we're both working parents now, so we need that extra time for ourselves that we used to have all the time."

Graham adds that she and her beau, who celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary this past August, have started timing their bedroom romps around Isaac's naps. (Most doctors advise waiting six weeks to have sex after giving birth.)

"When you have a newborn, they usually sleep for a couple of hours, so we'll put him in the bassinet on the other side of the room and get it going," she says.

Graham continues, "A lot of women have asked me, 'Were you afraid to have sex again?' Not at all, and the reason I wasn't was because I know my vagina was made to have a baby and to push it out, and I knew it was going to go right back [to what it was]. Everything's still in there, it all feels the same, the furniture is just probably rearranged."

Graham and her family recently returned to their New York City apartment after spending some time in her native Nebraska, where she's juggling modeling gigs (she made her runway return last month during Milan Fashion Week 2020 for fashion label Fendi) and recording season 3 of her Pretty Big Deal podcast.

"I feel like I'm now a working-mom extraordinaire," Graham says of her work-life balance. "I was very organized before, but now I'm even more organized — and when I say organized, I mean I have a Mary Poppins bag that has everything in it, including my breast pump that looks like a mini robot that comes with me."

"I was pumping backstage in Milan and I had so many young girls coming up to me like, 'What are you doing? What is that?' and I'm like, 'Oh, it's a breast pump. Would you like to try some?' " she jokes.

Graham says she has become very used to pumping breast milk at home, at work or even in public, if the need arises, to feed Isaac — including in a crowded airport café in Rome on her way to Milan Fashion Week.

"I'm sitting there having a coffee in the middle of this very public, very full café in Rome at the airport pumping, and my pump fell over," she recalls. "My tits were hanging out! It was a sight to see, but it was also really funny."

While Graham acknowledges that spending extra time at home with family due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was "the maternity leave I never could have dreamt of," she says she's ready to dive back into work.