Ashley Graham Goes Totally Nude as She Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Mirror Selfie
Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are expecting twin boys, after welcoming their first son Isaac Menelik Giovanni in January 2020
Ashley Graham is celebrating her pregnancy body.
The model, 33, went totally nude (again) as she showed off her baby bump in a mirror selfie posted Thursday to her Instagram Story, sporting only some jewelry and a high ponytail.
She and husband Justin Ervin announced in July that they're expecting — later learning that they will be having twin boys — a year and a half after they welcomed their first child, son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 21 months.
"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," Graham wrote in the initial announcement. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."
Graham later shared the moment she and Ervin, 32, found out they're expecting twins, posting a video last month from the ultrasound appointment. "Are you serious? We're gonna have three boys?" she said with a laugh, as Ervin added in disbelief, "You are kidding me!"
The Pretty Big Deal podcast host previously told PEOPLE that her first pregnancy taught her that control "just gets thrown out the window" when expecting.
"And I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back, because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight,' " she said. "And I had a few honest women tell me, 'You will never feel the same.' So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same.
"And then boom. I was like, 'Well, I just got pregnant again so maybe I'll never feel the same and I don't even know what I felt like before I was pregnant with Isaac anyways,' " Graham added.
Graham most recently shared her postpartum journey in Life After Birth, a collection of portraits by Joanna Griffiths and Domino Kirke-Badgley.