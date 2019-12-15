Ashley Graham Says She's 'Gained 50 Lbs.' During Pregnancy: 'I Have Never Felt Better'

Ashley Graham is loving her pregnancy curves.

The mom-to-be, 32, raved about her pregnancy experience on Instagram Saturday, revealing how much she has gained so far.

“Throughout my pregnancy so far I’ve gained 50lbs. And the best part is, I don’t care!” Graham captioned a photo of herself during a yoga class in New York City.

“I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been. Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages – I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best,” the model added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Graham, who previously revealed she was expecting a baby boy with husband Justin Ervin, has been documenting her first-time pregnancy with fans and followers, including her many workouts.

The star is a frequent gym-goer, and loves boxing, HIIT and weightlifting classes. She’s kept up her workouts throughout her pregnancy — even though she’s struggled to find maternity workout pants.

Graham, who announced her pregnancy in August, even defeated world champion skier Lindsey Vonn in October when they had a friendly competition on the indoor ski erg during a fun joint workout.

RELATED: Ashley Graham Talks Sex While Pregnant: ‘This Has to Be a Normal Conversation Among Mothers’

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In addition to exercise, Graham has been sharing her secrets to feeling good while pregnant.

Earlier this month, the style star shared how acupuncture has been beneficial. “I have been doing acupuncture throughout my whole pregnancy and I have to say it’s been keeping my body feeling so good!” she said on Instagram.