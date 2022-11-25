Celebrity Parents Ashley Graham Sons Play Together as She Celebrates Her First Thanksgiving as a Mom of Three Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin share twin sons Malachi and Roman, 10 months, and 2-year-old son Isaac By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 11:35 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Ashley Graham/Instagram; Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage Ashley Graham is celebrating her first Thanksgiving as a mom of three! Sharing an early scene from her holiday on Instagram, Graham captured a moment where twin sons Malachi and Roman, 10 months, and 2-year-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni play together in their nursery. The boys explore a bin full of toy cars and trucks, with none of their faces visible in the photo. The twins are dressed in shark print pajamas, while Isaac wears a blue hoodie with light brown printed pants. Graham shares her three sons with husband Justin Ervin. Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals Ashley Graham/Instagram Earlier this month, the 35-year-old model posted a close-up image of her stomach to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Hi new tummy. You look very different from what I'm used to. But I do appreciate you." In April 2021, during her pregnancy with the twins, Graham opened up to PEOPLE about letting go of the control she used to have over her body. "I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight,' " Graham said at the time. "And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same." Ashley Graham Says She's Appreciative of Her 'New Tummy' Nearly 10 Months After Welcoming Twins Ashley Graham Instagram Speaking with PEOPLE in September, the supermodel mom talked about combo-feeding her twins. "I just want people to know that there's there's no one size when it comes to feeding your babies," she says. 'I have championed all kinds of different bodies in fashion and media to be represented, and that's exactly what I want to do here. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Graham says that with feeding being "such a stressful situation," many parents feel "like you have to pick one side or the other." "I really want this campaign to show that you don't. You just have to pick what's best for you," she says. "I joined forces with Bobbie to evolve in this conversation and shake the stigma around how we are feeding our babies. There's no way no one way is better than the other."