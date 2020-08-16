Ashley Graham Shares Sweet Story Behind Son Isaac's Name: We 'Really Wanted a Happy, Laughing Baby'

"He is so cute and so sweet and so happy," Ashley Graham said of her son

Ashley Graham is opening up about the story behind her son Isaac’s moniker.

While at home in Nebraska, where she and husband Justin Ervin have been living with their 6-month-old child, the supermodel told Jenna Bush Hager that her baby boy is everything she ever hoped for.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I am in heaven. I love being a momma. He is so cute and so sweet and so happy,” she told the Today co-host during their virtual Friday chat. “When my husband and I were naming him, Isaac means laughter, and we just really wanted a happy, laughing baby -- and sure enough we got him.”

Although life amid the coronavirus pandemic has been “trying” at times, Graham said she’s also felt fortunate for so much time at home.

“The biggest blessing out of all of this is that I get to spend this time with him that I never would have been able to carve out for myself,” she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for what she’s enjoying most about new motherhood, Graham said there’s nothing better than seeing her boy smile. “The best parts are when he just looks at you and knows that it’s you, mamma, and he smiles,” she noted. “It’s just the best.”

Of course, Graham isn’t the only one who’s absolutely loving spending so much time with Isaac. “Justin’s been really enjoying it too. He’s just such a great dad,” she added.

The interview also coincided with a special milestone for the couple: their 10-year anniversary!

Asked how they planned on celebrating in Nebraska, Graham admitted that she had “no idea.”

“First of all, what do you do for 10 years? Then throw a baby in the mix and that I’m breastfeeding and you can’t really travel to a beautiful location on the other side of the world, so it’s like, we’ll probably go find some sushi,” she said.

In honor of their special day, the couple posted a pair of loving tributes on social media.

“I love you more today than I did 10 years ago when I married you! HOW is that possible?!” Graham wrote alongside a slideshow that showed the pair together over the years. “Thank you for trusting me with your heart and making me a better woman everyday. God Bless you Justin! Happy Anniversary!”