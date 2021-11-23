Ashley Graham Claps Back at Commenter Who Says Her Stretch Marks May 'Affect Your Career'

Ashley Graham is proud to put her baby bump on display — and isn't letting anyone criticize her changing body.

The 33-year-old model, who is expecting twin boys with husband Justin Ervin, clapped back at an Instagram user on Tuesday who said that her pregnancy stretch marks could have an effect on her modeling career.

After Graham posted a video to Instagram of herself modeling with her stretch marks visible, the social media user commented, "I had twins but I did not get any stretch marks. I hope that does not affect your career."

Graham reposted the user's comment to her Instagram Stories along with the reply, "Gosh - hope I still have a career with my stretch marks 🙄🙄🙄"

Graham and Ervin announced in July that they're expecting a year-and-a-half after they welcomed their first child, son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 22 months.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," Graham wrote in her initial announcement. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Since sharing the exciting news, Graham has not been shy about posting photos of her bare baby bump to social media.

Last month, the model went totally nude as she showed her stomach in a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story, sporting only some jewelry and a high ponytail.

The Pretty Big Deal podcast host previously told PEOPLE that her first pregnancy taught her that control "just gets thrown out the window" when expecting.

"And I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back, because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight,' " she said. "And I had a few honest women tell me, 'You will never feel the same.' So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same.