Ashley Graham Shows Off Baby Bump After Clapping Back at Fan Saying She 'Struggled' to Get Pregnant

Ashley Graham has no tolerance for negativity!

On Wednesday, Graham, 31, left little to the imagination when she showed off her growing baby bump in a nude Instagram snap she took fresh off a massage.

In the sun-kissed photo, the supermodel stands with her hands covering her breasts, wearing only a white robe that’s fallen off her shoulders and over her elbows.

While the star received several comments celebrating her pregnant figure, one social media user in particular had something else to say.

“I can tell sis probably struggled to have this baby…” the commenter wrote below the photo.

Graham was quick to fire back at the fan and pointed out that this wasn’t the first instance the social media user has said something offensive to her.

“Saw your other ‘pressed AF’ comment. Not sure why you are commenting or following if you are just going to hate. Love you sis and hope you find some peace & positivity,” Graham replied.

The star has since carried on and is focusing on her and her baby’s health.

On Friday, Graham shared a mirror selfie of herself at the gym, which shows the model wearing black maternity leggings and a white T-shirt.

Graham also shared a video of her husband Justin Ervin running on a treadmill as she looked on from the side.

“Think I’ll just watch them today,” Graham wrote over the clip.

In addition to preparing for the arrival of her baby and combating negativity, Graham continues to promote body positivity.

Earlier this week, Graham drew praise from fans with another nude photo, but this time one that highlighted her stretch marks.

“Same same but a little different,” she captioned the post, which featured her hand covering her breast with a red manicure and her wedding ring peeking out.

The photo was quickly met with support from famous faces like model Lily Aldridge and actress Niecy Nash, who both left a series of red heart emojis.

The post inspired a number of women to share photos of their own stretch marks and images of how much their bodies have changed after having babies.

Graham shared some of the photos on her Instagram Stories and explained she’s overwhelmed “in a great way.”

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for posting all of your stretch mark pre-and-post pregnancy photos — whether you’ve had a baby or not it’s truly inspiring,” Graham said in a video.

“It’s inspired me so much. You have no idea how many DMs, comments and photos that I’m getting even behind the scenes. I don’t even know what to post because it’s just so overwhelming, but it’s overwhelming in a great way.”

Graham went on to share that she shared her own photo of her stretch marks because she was having a bad day.

“I thought, ‘You know what, I’m just going to post this and I know there’s another woman out there who’s feeling the same way I’m feeling who might be going through kind of a rough day in how she looks and how her body is changing,” she explained.

“We’re in this together,” Graham added.

Graham revealed she and Ervin were expecting their first child together last week, with both the mom- and dad-to-be sharing photos on Instagram.

The star made the special announcement in celebration of her and Ervin’s anniversary, which she marked with an Instagram video.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” she captioned the post. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘”

Ervin also shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a sonogram photo of the couple’s baby on the way, plus two throwback photos of himself and Graham.

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime,” he captioned the post. “I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us …”