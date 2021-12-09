Ashley Graham Chips Her Front Tooth After Son Isaac Headbutts Her: 'Happy Hump Day!'

Ashley Graham explained that her "tooth cracked off" on Instagram Wednesday — and shared a photo to prove it

Ashley Graham suffered a dental emergency!

The 34-year-old, who is expecting twin boys with husband Justin Ervin, shared that she chipped her tooth Wednesday on her Instagram Story.

Over a selfie that zoomed in on her smile, Graham wrote, "Isaac head butted me and my tooth cracked off… Happy Hump Day!"

Ashley Graham Credit: Ashley Graham/instagram

The Sports Illustrated model's front incisor tooth appeared to take the brunt of the collision with her 23-month-old son Isaac's head.

This isn't the first time Graham has admittedly had trouble with her front tooth. In June 2020, the A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like author broke what appeared to be the same one after she took a bite out of a frozen cookie.

Addressing her mother via an Instagram video, she said, "Shout-out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world ... and putting them in the freezer ... and having your daughter break her tooth on them."

"This has actually happened to me," one comment on the post read, to which Graham replied, "It's a reoccurring problem."

Graham later showed off her replacement tooth on her Instagram Story, writing, "Glued a new one in."