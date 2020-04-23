Ashley Graham Breastfeeds Son Isaac from Her Nebraska Farm for Vogue Spread

Ashley Graham is staying safe with her loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mom of one, who welcomed son Isaac on Jan. 18 with husband Justin Ervin, shared a glimpse of her new normal with Vogue for its Postcards From Home portfolio, for which celebrities documented their stay-at-home social distancing activities.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the spread, Graham shared a photo of her breastfeeding her now-3-month-old baby boy on her family's Nebraska farm. "My husband, Justin, my son, and I have been out here on my aunt's farm," the model told the outlet. "Being here means so much to me. This is where I would come every summer to see my family and be with my cousins."

Graham, who previously shared that she was in Nebraska since March, also shared her advice on how to continue remaining indoors.

Image zoom Ashley Graham/Vogue

"The most important thing has been remembering to 'fear not.' Turn your TV off, get off social media and remember not just to think positively, but to speak it, too," she told Vogue.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The Pretty Big Deal podcast host, who recently shared a too-cute video of her son on Instagram, has been encouraging her fans to follow the federal guidelines of staying indoors during the global health crisis.

"#IStayHomeFor my son, my family, my neighbors and YOU. We're all being called on in different ways during this difficult time, and I also stay home for those who can't," she wrote on Instagram in March, tagging her location as Lincoln, Nebraska.

"For those who will continue to care for us around the clock: our doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, overnight stockers, waste removal teams, doctors and scientists. I am feeling immense gratitude and appreciation for all of you and believe that we all need to do what we can to #flattenthecurve," she continued.

"Please during this time let's treat each other with kindness; leave diapers and toilet paper on the shelves for others, help an elderly neighbor get groceries, support small businesses, call a friend who might be struggling right now. We need each other during times like these."

RELATED: Ashley Graham Escapes 'Brain Fog' by Putting on a Full Face of Glam for Virtual Business Meetings

Image zoom Vogue

In another post from March, Graham shared a selfie of her and her son Isaac, telling followers how she is appreciating her family. "The times we are in feel surreal and have put everything into perspective. I'm using this time to appreciate the family time I get to enjoy with Justin and Issac," she said.

"But we have to acknowledge that it's a big adjustment to stay inside all day, so remember to also check in and take care of your mental health. Though the times are tough I choose to hold on to comfort given in the eternal command, 'Fear not.' I have faith for the now and faith for the future. As we know faith without the necessary work behind it doesn't mean much. I believe it's important for us to remain positive, level-headed, calm, and to continue to support each other," Graham shared.

"It's also important to take this seriously; if your job allows, socially distance yourself. Even if you're young and healthy it's up to all of us to do our part and protect others, especially the elderly and immunocompromised. I also want to shine a light on those who don't have the option of staying home from work, those who are missing vital paychecks, and the children who are missing out on free or reduced lunches they depend on at school. Thank you to the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly and risking their own health to protect us all. We're all in this together, so in the spirit of 'love thy neighbor' let's lead with love and kindness," she concluded.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.