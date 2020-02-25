New Mom Ashley Graham Breastfeeds Son Isaac in Bed During 'Multitasking Sunday'

Ashley Graham is a multitasking mama!

The 32-year-old supermodel enjoyed some bonding time over the weekend and on Monday with her newborn son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, and later shared a series of photos and video of herself nursing her 5-week-old while juggling other responsibilities.

“Multitasking Sunday,” she captioned a snap on her Instagram feed, which showed her looking down at her phone while seated in bed. Isaac, dressed in a yellow onesie, could be seen breastfeeding from Graham’s lap.

On her Instagram Story Monday, the new mom first shared a photo of her baby boy sleeping on her shoulder — writing, “Isaac loves naps on Mama” — before posting two videos. In the first, Graham said, “I’m using my time wisely by watching the documentary Babies on Netflix. I can’t get enough. They’re so fascinating.”

A second, serene video presented without comment showed a close-up of little Isaac, breastfeeding as his tiny hand covered his face.

Graham has given multiple glimpses into her and husband Justin Ervin‘s newborn son’s feeding times since they welcomed Isaac, their first child, into the world on Jan. 18.

Earlier this month, the model shared a slideshow of sweet candid photos to Instagram that showed her nursing Isaac while drinking coffee at a restaurant in Brooklyn.

In the first shot, Graham sipped from her mug as little Isaac fed, looking cozy bundled up in a brown coat that featured bear ears. In the second shot, Graham lovingly gazed down at her baby boy.

The model looked casual for the occasion, wearing a Fear of God crewneck and black pants with her hair pulled back in a sleek bun.

Image zoom Ashley Graham and son Isaac ashley graham/Instagram

Graham’s transparency about her life during the first few weeks of the postpartum period extends to her own body, as well. Last week, she shared a nude photo that saw her covering her breasts with one arm and presumably taking the shot with the other hand, showing off a number of purple-tinged stretch marks across her lower torso.

“Same me. Few new stories,” Graham wrote in the accompanying text.

Many of her fellow models chimed in on the comments in support — like mother of two Lily Aldridge, who wrote, “Beautiful” and dropped in three red heart emojis.

“Stunning 🙌🏾,” Joan Smalls praised Graham, while Karlie Kloss commented with two red heart emojis separated by a praise-hands emoji.