Pregnant Ashley Graham Jokes Her Baby Shower Was 'Bigger Than My Wedding'

Ashley Graham went all out for her baby shower this week — giving guests quite the untraditional experience.

On Friday, the 32-year-old supermodel — who recently revealed she is having a boy in January with husband Justin Ervin — celebrated her baby on the way at The Foundry in New York City alongside friends and family.

Graham was a vision in red at her special event, showing off her growing baby bump in a red sweater dress.

The venue was decorated with “It’s a Mom” balloons and signs, along with tons of food including candy, cupcakes and more.

Several guests at the party shared photos and videos of the exciting evening, documenting some of the more unconventional parts of the shower.

For the guests, there were stations around the venue to get free manicures, tattoos, and even piercings, as journalist Derek Blasberg captured on his Instagram Story.

Image zoom Derek Blasberg/Instagram

Image zoom Derek Blasberg/Instagram

Image zoom Derek Blasberg/Instagram

“If you haven’t gotten your ears pierced or a tattoo, you have to do that. There’s so much food, there’s a big cake that’s bigger than the one at our wedding,” Graham told guests during her speech at the shower, which the model’s doula, Latham Thomas, posted on social media.

Graham continued to joke that the shower was “bigger than [her] wedding” and was “like Christmas!”

The star later went on to thank all of her guests for being a part of such a special night. “Thank you all so much. We can’t raise this baby boy without all of you, you’re our community,” she said.

Image zoom Latham Thomas/Instagram

The model spent the rest of the evening dancing and twerking with friends and taking photos with her loved ones.

Image zoom Cary Tauben/Instagram

“Some things never change,” fashion stylist Carey Tauben wrote while Graham twerked in a video.

Graham also shared a picture with her mother and mother-in-law, calling them both soon-to-be “proud grandmas!”

Image zoom Derek Blasberg/Instagram

The model announced her pregnancy back in August, wishing her husband a happy anniversary with an Instagram video revealing the news.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she began the post. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘”

In the video announcement, Graham wore a form-fitting green tank dress that showed off her baby bump, while she and Ervin, 31, happily shouted, “Surprise!”

Since making the announcement, Graham has been candid about her pregnancy, sharing plenty of relatable moments on her socials including everything from stretch marks to food cravings.

She’s also not afraid to embrace her bump, and has been sharing how she’s keeping in shape during the pregnancy — including beating Olympic athlete Lindsey Vonn on an indoor SkiErg during a joint workout.