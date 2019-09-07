Pregnant Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Sexy Sheer Black Dress

Ashley Graham is rocking her baby bump!

The model, 31, hit the black carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in New York City on Friday night, wearing a form-fitting, lacy black dress. The custom 16arlington gown featured a halter top and a sheer feathered skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Graham paired the look with a floral headband, writing on Instagram on Friday, “I now understand the headband trend👑💯💕.”

In August, Graham announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, and has been open about sharing the details of her pregnancy on social media. Just hours before Friday’s glamorous event, the mom-to-be revealed in an Instagram video that she is in desperate need of maternity workout leggings.

To prove her point, the model hilariously showed off her underwear while in the gym, pulling them over her stomach. Graham also lowered her pants below her bikini line as they were pressing too hard against her growing baby bump.

Image zoom Ashley Graham Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Image zoom Ashley Graham Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“Pregnant women of the world,” Graham said in the clip, addressing her target audience. “I have not yet realized that I’m growing out of all my stretchy pants.”

“What workout pants do you workout in?” Graham asked. “This is my underwear,” Graham said, explaining that it “hurts” when her leggings hit her belly.

“Please send help!” Graham wrote in the caption. “Need pregnancy workout pants that go above my belly and are durable! And I want fun colors!! I have plenty of black,” she continued, adding an SOS emoji.

Last week, Graham showed off her growing baby bump while enjoying Labor Day weekend with her husband.

“Staycation,” the model captioned her New York snapshot while enjoying an iced beverage in her multi-colored bikini as Ervin lovingly put his hand on her bump.

Graham also posted a silly photo, sticking out her tongue and holding her belly.

Graham revealed her pregnancy in an Instagram video in celebration of her and Ervin’s ninth anniversary.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” she captioned the August post. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘.”