Pregnant Ashley Graham Puts Baby Bump on Display in Nude Maternity Photos

Ashley Graham, who is also mom to 20-month-old son Isaac Menelik, is currently expecting twins with husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham is getting closer to meeting her baby boys!

Over the weekend, the pregnant model, 33, gave her followers an update on what she's been up to lately, sharing a series of photos of "a couple of things i did, a couple of places I went, a couple of people I love."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Graham, who is currently expecting twin boys with husband Justin Ervin, included several pictures of her baby bump in the post, one of which was a nude selfie of the model flaunting her stomach while covering her breasts with her arm.

In another photo, Graham puts her bare bump on display while sitting in bed and smiling at the camera. She also shows her belly in a cute video of herself laughing at home while wearing a green sports bra.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ashley graham bump Ashley graham bump

Left: Credit: Ashley graham/ instagram Right: Credit: Ashley graham/ instagram

Graham first announced her pregnancy in July, sharing a maternity photo taken by Ervin, 32, alongside the caption: "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Ervin later confirmed the baby news on his own Instagram account, saying at the time, "Felt so nice, we had to do it twice. I'm proud of the amazing mother @ashleygraham is and will be - again!"

The couple — who are already parents to 20-month-old son Isaac Menelik — revealed that they're expecting twin boys in a video on Instagram last month. The video showed the moment Graham and Ervin found out they were expecting, plus the ultrasound appointment when they learned they had two babies on the way.

Ashley Graham reveals expecting twins Credit: Ashley Graham Instagram

"Are you serious? We're gonna have three boys?" a laughing Graham said in the footage, as Ervin added in disbelief, "You are kidding me!"

Since sharing the news of her growing family, Graham has offered several looks at her belly, including a fair share of beach photos and candid moments with her family. She opened up to PEOPLE in August about expecting again, saying that being in control "just gets thrown out the window" during pregnancy, something she learned her first go-around.