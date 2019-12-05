Ashley Graham Reveals She Gets Dozens of Acupuncture Needles in Her Face to Help with Pregnancy

Ashley Graham is sharing her secret to feeling good while pregnant.

On Wednesday, the first time mama-to-be, 32, shared a slideshow of videos, which featured her getting acupuncture in her face.

“We are sculpting into my cheek, into my jawline,” Graham says in the first video as acupuncturist and founder of Treatment by Lanshin, Sandra Lanshin, adds “Getting the muscle tension out.”

“And then we’re going to sculpt, sculpt, sculpt,” Lanshin continues.

In the next clip, Graham hilariously shakes her face, causing the needles to jiggle, belting out “Ho, ho, ho, Merry Christmas!” as the array of green needles seem to resemble a beard.

In the last video, Lanshin is seen taking out the needles as Graham jokes about the bleeding.

“It’s worth the sculpt,” Graham says.

Graham, who is expecting a baby boy with her husband Justin Ervin, explained in the caption of the post that she’s been “doing acupuncture throughout my whole pregnancy.”

“I have to say it’s been keeping my body feeling so good! Yesterday Sandra @treatmentbylanshin did a little face sculpting with the needles and I love the results!” Graham added.

Graham’s latest beauty treatment comes just a few weeks after her baby shower in November.

The supermodel and her husband celebrated their son on the way at The Foundry in New York City alongside friends and family.

For her special day, Graham was a vision in red, showing off her growing baby bump in a custom sweater dress from Victor Glemaud‘s Fall/Winter 2019 collection. The venue was decorated with “It’s a Mom” balloons and signs, along with tons of food like candy, cupcakes and more.

Image zoom Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin Kelly Taub/BFA

“In addition to celebrating our baby at our shower, it was important that we showed love to the new moms too!” Graham told PEOPLE exclusively of the event, which was attended by 100 loved ones, including Gayle King. “One of the greatest parts of this pregnancy journey has been making friends with and bonding with other moms.”

“There were six pregnant moms at the shower, who’ve all been a part of my support system,” she added. “We talk about all of the different aspects of pregnancy and motherhood, especially around taking care of ourselves as well.”

Image zoom Ashley Graham Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Another big ingredient at the event? Frida Mom, a line Graham raves about to PEOPLE after they gifted her with a customized Labor & Delivery Postpartum Recovery Kit.

The “Ashley Graham Edition” box was designed with a custom drawing of the star giving birth and funny quotes personalized for Graham like, “Ervin-thing your vag needs to keep it real.”

The model announced her pregnancy back in August, wishing her husband a happy anniversary with an Instagram video revealing the news.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she began the post. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘”