RHOP's Ashley Darby Welcomes Second Son with Husband Michael: 'We're Over-the-Moon Excited'

Ashley Darby has another little boy on her hands!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 32, and her husband Michael Darby welcomed their second child together on Tuesday, she announced on her Instagram Stories.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple also share 19-month-old son Dean Michael.

Ashley shared the happy news in a video from her hospital bed while holding on to her newborn son.

"Hello, my darlings. Thank you all so much for the kind and warm wishes that you sent to us," she says in the clip. "This is our sweet baby born today. He's absolutely incredible and amazing, and we're over-the-moon excited."

Image zoom Ashley Darby with her son | Credit: Ashley Darby/instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Michael just left the hospital to go be with Dean and give him some loving, and it's crazy how much I miss my son right now even though I'm so happy and so blissful with this little guy," the mother of two continues. "I just want us all to be together as a family and I know it'll happen soon."

Ashley added, "This journey of motherhood just really keeps on getting better."

"Much love babes," she said.

Ashley announced the sex of her baby on the way in November alongside a video of herself sharing the happy news with Michael, in which the businessman can be seen riding his bike around Washington, D.C., before arriving at a blue banner that reads: "It's a boy!!!"

"Michael has lived in Washington DC for almost 30 years, but this is a bike ride different than any one he's taken before ♥️," Ashley captioned the clip at the time.

The former pageant queen announced her pregnancy in early September, posting an Instagram video of her son wearing a shirt that read: "I'm Gonna Be a Big Brother." In the caption, Ashley wrote, "There's no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement."

When the couple welcomed baby Dean on July 7, 2019, Ashely told PEOPLE at the time they were "overwhelmingly happy."

"Seeing this little being that was inside my body just a few weeks ago is just mesmerizing for me," she said of her first child. "It's so crazy how much he's changed from when he was first born to even the second week."