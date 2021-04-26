Ashley Cain Says His 'Heart Is Shattered' Days After Death of Baby Girl: 'You Gave My Life Purpose'

Ashley Cain is paying tribute to his late daughter two days after her death following a battle with leukemia.

The Challenge star, 30, and his partner, Safiyya Vorajee, announced Sunday morning that their 8-month-old daughter, Azaylia Diamond, died on Saturday. They first revealed the baby girl was fighting a rare form of leukemia in October, after she was born on Aug. 10.

In an Instagram post Monday morning, Cain shared a photo of his hand holding Azaylia's writing, "My heart is shattered."

"You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride," he wrote. "I can't put into words my sadness and pain, there aren't words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already. You made me a better man. You made me the person I've always wanted to be. You've taught me more in your 8 months than I've learned my whole life."

"I don't know why you've been taken away from me and my heart aches in your absence," added Cain. "But I promise you that your name with live on. I will carry your name across every ocean, along every road, to the top of every mountain and across the whole globe. Your name will live, your legacy will be remembered and I will seek peace in living as your vessel to continue inspiring, giving strength, spreading joy and saving lives in your name, with your spirit, as your father until we meet again."

Cain continued by opening up about his "second chance" after losing his child, as well as how he'll honor Azaylia moving forward.

"You saved my life, you really did. With my second chance, I make a promise to you that I will make yours live on in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers," the U.K. reality star said. "I am blessed, I am honoured and I am privileged to be your father. I would go through all of the pain again and again. Because what you gave me in those 8 months will live with me for eternity."

On Friday, Cain was told to "make the most" of this weekend with his daughter by doctors who told him that the infant was nearing her final days. In their heartbreaking posts Sunday, the parents called their child an "angel" while sharing the sad news with their followers.