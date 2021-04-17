Ashley Cain Thanks Supporters for 'Amazing Tributes' as Daughter Continues 'Fighting Fearlessly'

Ashley Cain said his daughter, who was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, is "fighting fearlessly every day"

Ashley Cain and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee are thanking supporters for their kindness amid a tumultuous time for their family.

On Saturday, The Challenge star, 30, shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram of a kind gesture that was made in honor of their 8-month-old daughter Azaylia, who was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

"We got surprised today with a plane flying over our house to create a heart in the sky for our brave and beautiful little princess Azaylia, who is still with us, fighting fearlessly everyday. ✈️❤️," Cain wrote alongside his posting of the generous action.

Writing that he is "overwhelmed at all of the amazing tributes that are happening around the world," in honor of his little girl, Cain said the overwhelming support is a "testament of her bravery, the awareness she has raised for childhood cancer and all the children and families she has helped through her struggles already. 😢🙏🏾."

"Right now I feel broken, scared and worried all of the time. But I am finding strength in trying to be the best father I can be, no matter the situation, for her. That is the least she deserves and the most I can give her, the best me I can be," he continued. "There is one thing for certain though, I couldn't be a prouder dad and a more blessed human to have such an incredible daughter. ❤️✨."

Concluding his caption, Cain added, "Thank you to everyone. You don't understand how much all of your love and light is comforting myself and my family. For now we have another day to cherish with another special memory - LETS GO CHAMP! ✊🏾❤️🙏🏾."

Cain and Vorajee, 34, have kept fans up to date on Azaylia's condition after revealing last week that doctors found cancerous tumors throughout their daughter's body, giving her just days to live.

Azaylia has since moved home with her parents for time spent as a family, though she's been taken back to the hospital a few times for emergency medical treatment — including a platelet transfusion due to bleeding.

Their baby girl returned home from the emergency room on Wednesday, with Cain calling the ordeal a "rollercoaster of emotions and event." Still, the Ex on the Beach star has been amazed by his daughter's strength throughout her health struggles.

In her own Instagram post, Vorajee similarly documented the sweet tribute dedicated to Azaylia as well.

Sharing the same photos and videos as Cain, Vorajee began her caption, writing, "Today we all watched yet another wonderful tribute for Azaylia, as we stepped outside our home we was surprised with a plane 🧡."

"My heart filled with pride as I held you in my arms with daddy, and together we looked Up to the sky 🧡 a love heart and the letter A was written in your honour, this melted my heart and filled me with warmth🧡🙏🏼🧡," she continued. "Im so proud of you Azaylia, your beautiful I'm so blessed to have another day with you, I have never felt so scared nervous and anxious in my life, my heart aches heavy all through the day but being able to love are care for you is the biggest gift of my life 🙏🏼🧡."