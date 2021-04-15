"These two people have been here right from the start," says The Challenge's Ashley Cain, sharing a photo of his sister and mother holding daughter Azaylia Diamond

Ashley Cain Thanks Mom and Sister for 'Selflessness' in Helping Care for Baby in Her Final Days

Ashley Cain is showing gratitude for his family members supporting him and Safiyya Vorajee as they care for their baby girl in her final days.

The Challenge alum, 30, and his girlfriend Vorajee have kept fans up to date on their 8-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond's condition after revealing that doctors found cancerous tumors throughout her body, giving her just days to live.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since then, the baby girl has moved home with her parents for time spent as a family, taken back to the hospital a few times for emergency platelet transfusions due to bleeding.

On his Instagram Story Thursday, Cain shared a photo of his mother Vicky Smith and his sister Alissia holding Azaylia, thanking them for helping care for her throughout her struggle with a rare form of leukemia.

"These two people have been here right from the start," writes the reality star. "Cooking food & washing clothes while we were in hospital, standing outside for hours every day doing window visits while we were at home. Being a rock for me and my partner throughout this journey. Now visiting every day to make it more homely & help us out with the care of Azaylia."

"No task has been too big & the selflessness of these two people is incredible," continues Cain. "My mom & my sister, Azaylia's Grandma & Auntie. Two amazing people that always keep behind the scenes but are always at the front in our times of need!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Ashley Cain Credit: Ashley Cain/Instagram

Ashley Cain Credit: Safiyya Vorajee/Instagram

Cain, on Friday, called his daughter his "hero" as he touted her strength throughout her health struggles. The Ex on the Beach star wrote on Instagram at the time, "9 days ago consultants told us my daughter had 1-2 days to live, but thought she may pass that evening."

"Even with a barbaric disease consuming her blood, tumours in her brain and organs and amounts of pain I cannot imagine... She is still battling through 9 days later, with parts of the day with nothing but smiles despite her discomfort," he added.

"This is a testament of this little girls strength and the fight she has possessed all of the way through. She has fought a battle that not many, if any, of us could have endured and she's earned the love and respect of many on the way," Cain continued.