Ashley Cain Says Planning Daughter's Funeral 'Breaks Me': It's 'Enough to Bring Me to My Knees'

Ashley Cain is opening up about the heartbreaking process of making funeral arraignments for his 8-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond, who died nearly two weeks ago after struggling with leukemia.

"I always dreaded the first time I'd have to plan a funeral. But I never thought it would be my own child's funeral," The Challenge star wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nothing could ever have prepared me for this. Some days it breaks me and I can't even bare to do it," he continued. "I always thought I was thought, but making decisions on how I'm going to bury my baby is enough to bring me to my knees every single time."

"It's hard to make sense of anything right now, especially why did it have to happen this way!" Cain added.

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee Credit: ashley cain/instagram

On her Instagram Story, Cain's partner Safiyya Vorajee also spoke about her grief in the wake of their daughter's death.

"My days are so empty without you when ever I think of you I ache from head to toe as I miss you so much," Vorajee wrote alongside a somber selfie on Thursday. "I get the biggest lump in my throat And I just want to fall to my knees n cry. But then I think about what Azaylia would do."

"You are my hero My guardian Angel," she added in another post addressed to her late child. "Your [sic] looking from heaven & I will make you proud I will keep your name spoke forever Azaylia diamond cain."

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee Credit: ashley cain/instagram

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee

Azaylia died on April 24, five months after Cain first announced that the baby girl had been diagnosed with "a very rare and aggressive form" of cancer.

In February, the former pro soccer player said the family was "urgently informed that Azaylia's leukemia had returned" moments before she was due to leave the hospital after a stem-cell transplantation.

Two months later, Cain and Vorajee announced devastating news that doctors had found numerous tumors throughout Azaylia's body, making it extremely difficult for her to receive further cancer treatments.

As a result, Cain said, the couple decided to take Azaylia home to "give her the best rest of her life that we can give her."

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee Credit: ashley cain/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I wanted to take this time to give thanks for all the love, care and support for Azaylia throughout her battle and still now for us as a family," he began. "I am broken and hurting more and more everyday right now."