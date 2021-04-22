Ashley Cain recently revealed that his 8-month-old daughter Azaylia was given days to live after doctors found cancerous tumors throughout her body

Ashley Cain Says 8-Month-Old Daughter Azaylia Had a Seizure After Hospital Visit: 'It Was Difficult'

Ashley Cain's 8-month-old daughter, Azaylia Diamond, recently experienced another complication in her ongoing struggle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

In an Instagram Stories video on Thursday, The Challenge star updated fans on his baby girl's condition, revealing that Azaylia — whom he shares with girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee — suffered a seizure yesterday following a visit to the hospital for issues with her nasogastric tube.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Cain, Azaylia seemed fine when she underwent a platelet transfusion and had her NG tube, which helps her eat and take medicine, fixed during the visit.

However, things took a turn just soon after the family left the hospital.

Ashley Cain Ashley Cain | Credit: Ashley Cain/instagram

"Yesterday, we got into the hospital. Got her platelets done. Managed to sort out her NG tube, thankfully. And then as we're getting back into the car, she had a spike in temperature and like a seizure, so her eyes were rolling," Cain recalled.

"She was hot. She wasn't breathing. She had to get on the oxygen straight away and get her cool on the way home," he continued. "Then when we got home, it happened again. We ended up having a nurse at the palliative care team at our house until 1 a.m."

Cain went on to share his experience as a father caring for his ailing daughter, who was recently given days to live after doctors discovered that Azaylia's leukemia had worsened.

RELATED VIDEO: The Challenge's Ashley Cain Says Baby Daughter Has 'Days to Live' After Discovery of Cancerous Tumors

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"It was difficult, man," he said. "There's a lot you don't see on this journey — a lot you don't want to see."

"It's 24 hours a day, seven days a week, no breaks — but it's all worth it because ... she woke up again this morning. She's still with us today," Cain added. "All the hard work we're putting in now is worth the reward in the end, to get that little smile and her eyes opening. It's amazing."

Cain posted a video of Azaylia resting at home later on Thursday, captioning the clip with multiple heart emoji.

Ashley Cain Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee's daughter Azaylia Diamond | Credit: Ashley Cain/instagram

Earlier this month, Cain and Vorajee revealed that doctors had found cancerous tumors throughout Azaylia's body, making it extremely difficult for the infant to receive further treatment for leukemia.

As a result, Cain previously explained on his Instagram, he and Vorajee have decided to take their child home to "try and make our baby as comfortable as possible."