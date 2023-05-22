Ashley Cain and Ex Safiyya Vorajee Remember Baby Daughter on Second Anniversary of Her Funeral

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee both shared some words about daughter Azaylia Diamond, who died of leukemia at 8 months old in April 2021

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 04:23 PM
Ashley Cain, Safiyya Vorajee
Ashley Cain and Safiyaa Vorajee mourn daughter Azaylia. Photo: Ashley Cain/Instagram, Safiyya Vorajee/Instagram

Safiyya Vorajee and Ashley Cain are continuing to grieve their daughter two years after she was buried.

The Challenge star and Ex on the Beach alum's late daughter, Azaylia Diamond, died of leukemia on April 24, 2021, at just 8 months old.

The reality stars, who have since split, each remembered their daughter in an Instagram post over the weekend and commented on each other's social media tributes.

"2 years today 💔 Azaylia 💎.My beautiful daughter Azaylia, My heart pounds with pain everyday with the loss of not having you here on earth, My body aches, to hold you in my arms and kiss that little button nose of yours & to see you smile you made me so complete😭," Vorajee, 35, wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You have taught Mummy, daddy the family & community so much 🙏🏽Azaylia you are our hero our inspiration & we promise we will continue your legacy in making changes for children fighting childhood cancer. Thank you for making me the woman I am today, I will keep doing my best to make you proud up there💔 🙏🏽💕👼🧡👑."

Cain, 32, commented, "Beautiful, strong, courageous and so special. We love you and miss you with every part of our hearts princess. Until we meet again 💔✊🏾🧡."

In his own post, sharing photos from the heartwrenching service, Cain wrote, " 2 Years Ago Today 💔𝑨𝒛𝒂𝒚𝒍𝒊𝒂 𝑫𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒅 𝑪𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝘉𝘦𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘚𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘚𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭."

"I love you, I miss you and I am eternally grateful for you. You didn't only change mine, your mother's and our families' lives, but many people from around the world and especially other children with cancer for decades and decades to come," he continued.

"On this day 2 years ago we lay you to rest. But your time on this earth will live on in our words, our hearts and our actions with love, with strength and with heartfelt help for those who need it as part of your magical legacy. 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗻 🙏🏾."

Vorajee added in the comments, "💔 the most heartbreaking day , a day that we should never of had to face as parents 😭🙏🏽 Azaylia I miss and love you so much princess 👑 👼 you are forever our hero, I'm so proud of everything you have done and continue to do and for the children 🧡💕 Forever 🧡💕."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZXNJePR7_/. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Holland Taylor arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Holland Taylor Comments on Ireland Baldwin's Instagram After She Introduces Baby Girl with Same Name
baby shower
Woman Goes Viral for Wanting to Ask for Baby Shower Gift Back Following Friend's Miscarriage
Nick Canon and Bre Tiesi with thier son
Nick Cannon Jokes About Paying Bre Tiesi 'Lambo Support' amid Child Support Comments: 'We Different'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr85VIjJFS8/. Claire Holt/Instagram
Claire Holt Is Pregnant! Actress Debuts Bump at Cannes, Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 3
https://www.instagram.com/p/CseHWXUs_dI/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager Hits Taylor Swift Tour with Daughters and Husband: 'So Fun Being a Family of Swifties'
Khloé Kardashian Films Cute TikTok Dance with Daughter True — Who Also Directs it!
Khloé Kardashian Shares Clip of Cute Scooter Dance with Daughter True — Who Directs the Video!
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Bre Tiesi Was 'Surprised' and 'Upset' to Learn About Nick Cannon's 9th Baby Online, Claims Chelsea Lazkani
Nick Canon and Bre Tiesi with thier son
Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Has 'Super Sperm' as She Reveals Their Baby Boy Is 'Brilliant'
Nadia Ferreira
Nadia Ferreira Shares Glimpse into Her Zoo Animal-Themed Baby Shower: 'Such a Beautiful Surprise'
Lindsie Chrisley
Lindsie Chrisley on Having Another Baby with Ex-Husband Will: It's a 'Thought That I Have Had'
Bre Tiesi's Lawyer Refutes Her Comments About Nick Cannon Not Having to Pay Child Support
Bre Tiesi's Lawyer Refutes Her Comments About Nick Cannon Not Having to Pay Child Support
Chrissy Teigen on Instagram: "Esti has another bestie: the Haakaa Ladybug Silicone Breast Milk Colle. Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Shares Candid Photo of Herself Nursing 4-Month-Old Baby Daughter Esti
Nick cannon daughter onyx ice Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClUa0l2roUf/. Nick Cannon/Instagram
Nick Cannon Says 8-Month-Old Daughter Onyx Is the 'Child That I Spend the Most Time With'
Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Once Broke Down in Tears After Single Dad Park Day Left Him Feeling Lonely and 'Vulnerable'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsboJhex7fC/ Verified The photo I’m going to show my daughter when she back talks
Ireland Baldwin Shares Candid Birth Photo, Jokes She'll Show It to Baby Girl 'When She Back Talks'
'Glee' Alum Ali Stroker and Husband David Perlow Welcome First Baby Together
Ali Stroker 'Always Wondered' About Pregnancy in Wheelchair — Now She's 'Never Been Happier' as a Mom