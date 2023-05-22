Ashley Cain and Ex Safiyya Vorajee Remember Baby Daughter on Second Anniversary of Her Funeral

Safiyya Vorajee and Ashley Cain are continuing to grieve their daughter two years after she was buried.

The Challenge star and Ex on the Beach alum's late daughter, Azaylia Diamond, died of leukemia on April 24, 2021, at just 8 months old.

The reality stars, who have since split, each remembered their daughter in an Instagram post over the weekend and commented on each other's social media tributes.

"2 years today 💔 Azaylia 💎.My beautiful daughter Azaylia, My heart pounds with pain everyday with the loss of not having you here on earth, My body aches, to hold you in my arms and kiss that little button nose of yours & to see you smile you made me so complete😭," Vorajee, 35, wrote.

"You have taught Mummy, daddy the family & community so much 🙏🏽Azaylia you are our hero our inspiration & we promise we will continue your legacy in making changes for children fighting childhood cancer. Thank you for making me the woman I am today, I will keep doing my best to make you proud up there💔 🙏🏽💕👼🧡👑."

Cain, 32, commented, "Beautiful, strong, courageous and so special. We love you and miss you with every part of our hearts princess. Until we meet again 💔✊🏾🧡."

In his own post, sharing photos from the heartwrenching service, Cain wrote, " 2 Years Ago Today 💔𝑨𝒛𝒂𝒚𝒍𝒊𝒂 𝑫𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒅 𝑪𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝘉𝘦𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘚𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘚𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭."

"I love you, I miss you and I am eternally grateful for you. You didn't only change mine, your mother's and our families' lives, but many people from around the world and especially other children with cancer for decades and decades to come," he continued.

"On this day 2 years ago we lay you to rest. But your time on this earth will live on in our words, our hearts and our actions with love, with strength and with heartfelt help for those who need it as part of your magical legacy. 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗻 🙏🏾."

Vorajee added in the comments, "💔 the most heartbreaking day , a day that we should never of had to face as parents 😭🙏🏽 Azaylia I miss and love you so much princess 👑 👼 you are forever our hero, I'm so proud of everything you have done and continue to do and for the children 🧡💕 Forever 🧡💕."