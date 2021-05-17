Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee's Family Gets Matching Diamond Tattoos in Memory of Baby Azaylia

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee are honoring their baby girl's memory.

On Monday, The Challenge alum, 30, shared a photo of some family members' wrists with new matching tattoos in honor of his and Vorajee's daughter Azaylia Diamond, who died on April 24 at 8 months old after a battle with a rare form of leukemia. The tattoos read the baby girl's full name with a diamond drawn underneath.

"I love you. Azaylia Diamond Cain 💎," Cain captioned the Instagram post showing off the tattoo tribute. On her Instagram Story, Vorajee showed another glimpse of the tattoos, writing, "So some of the girls from the family have just been inked IN MEMORY Of my little girl Azaylia Diamond Cain."

In mid-April, Vorajee spoke about wanting to commemorate her daughter in a tattoo, including possibly getting one of Azaylia's handprint and footprint "so I could always have her so close."

Cain and Vorajee first shared news of Azaylia's leukemia diagnosis in October, revealing that their then-2-month-old baby girl had a "very rare and aggressive form" of cancer. Then, in February, the family was "urgently informed that Azaylia's leukemia had returned" moments before she was due to leave the hospital after stem-cell transplantation. Azaylia died on April 24.

Vorajee wrote an emotional message on her Instagram Story earlier this month in which she described her time without her daughter as a "struggle all through the day & night" and said her days feel "empty" without Azaylia.

"When the journey I was on was difficult mentally I didn't realise it was going to get harder," Vorajee wrote. "Looking after my baby in hospital from 8 weeks old wasn't the way I was expecting to become a mummy But I counted everyday as a blessing that I am azaylias mummy and would give her my 100% everyday! I studied every part of her diagnosis I learnt all her medicine because I wouldn't have done nothing less for my baby."

"Struggling mentally with losing my baby. My days feel so empty My life feels so lost My body feels so alone. But my soul feels so full, my spiritual alert feels so engaged more than ever. this is because Azaylia has given me a reason to connect with life in such a different way," she continued.