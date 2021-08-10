Ashley Cain Marks Late Daughter Azaylia's 1st Birthday with Emotional Tribute: 'My True Hero'

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee have been open about mourning their daughter Azaylia Diamond, who died April 24 after battling a rare form of cancer

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee are remembering their baby girl Azaylia Diamond on what would have been her first birthday.

On Tuesday, the parents paid tribute to their late daughter with emotional Instagram captions shared alongside photos and videos of Azaylia.

"Happy Heavenly 1st Birthday Azaylia Diamond Cain - You're not only my daug'hter, you're my best friend, my guardian Angel, my inspiration and my true hero. 🦁," Cain begins his post. "You brought love, happiness and hope to not only your family, but an entire world who was locked up and locked down. A true inspiration that showed people they can be strong, brave and fight through anything life throws at them… And do it all with a smile on their face! 🙏🏾"

"You were a special baby, you are now a special angel and you will always be my special little girl! 👼🏼 Until we are reunited again my baby, I love you more than life itself and I miss you so much that it hurts. Happy Heavenly 1st Birthday Champ 🧡," he concludes, adding the hashtags, "My Hero" and "Daddys Girl"

Vorajee shared similar sentiments in her emotional tribute, calling the day she was born the "best day of my life."

"I asked myself how will I cope with this day what shall I do with incredible amounts of pain in my heart.... And decided...I will speak of how Azaylia is an inspiration, how brave she shown she was to the universe, what courageous is, & how she's changed our life's in many ways we would never of imagined. 🧡 we will celebrate Azaylias 1st birthday & she can enjoy it with us 🧡," she writes.

"To have given birth to the strongest baby girl to have blessed this earth & have an incredible partner by my side my family had just started 🧡🙏🏽 10/08/2020 best day of my life. 🌎 A year later I celebrate your 1st birthday as you watch us from heaven, enjoy it in paradise baby dance & shine bright🧡," Vorajee adds. "My memories will live and stay with me forever there isn't a day that goes by where I don't think of you princess🥺 & I will continue your legacy speak your name and make you proud Azaylia. We will celebrate every birthday with you always.❤️"

Vorajee also asks followers to join her and Cain Tuesday evening to release balloons in honor of Azaylia's birthday.

Azaylia died April 24 at 8 months old. Last October, they revealed that she was fighting a rare form of leukemia, then in February, The Challenge alum said the family was "urgently informed that Azaylia's leukemia had returned" moments before she was due to leave the hospital after a stem-cell transplantation.

In late March, Cain said Azaylia had "heartbreakingly relapsed and we have immediately been admitted back into hospital as inpatients," adding, "We are devastated at the news and are left with very few options." The parents brought their daughter home in time for her 8-month birthday.

Cain and Vorajee announced baby Azaylia's death on April 25, and they laid their daughter to rest in England on May 21.

Last month, Cain marked three months since her death by sharing an adorable throwback video on Instagram.

"3 months ago today I lost my hero. She wasn't just my baby, she was my best friend, my rock and the most precious gift any father could hope, wish or pray for," he wrote. "I love you champ more than life itself and I promise to make you proud!"

Vorajee also marked three months since losing Azaylia by reflecting on the heartbreaking tragedy. "To be a good mother while my heart was breaking was the hardest role I've ever had to play, 3 months today god decided to take you to paradise where he made you my beautiful guardian Angel," she wrote.