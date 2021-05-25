Ashley Cain Reflects on Baby's Funeral, Says He'd 'Do Anything to Bring My Little Angel Back'

Ashley Cain is looking back on the "beautiful" funeral held for his baby girl.

The Challenge alum, 30, reflected on the funeral for his 8-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond, held Friday, saying he and loved ones "shared so many tears, sadness and broken hearts" during the memorial service. Baby Azaylia died on April 24 following a battle with a rare form of leukemia.

"The day I buried my daughter, something I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy. The weight of it it hasn't really sank in yet, and I don't know if it ever will," Cain wrote on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos from the day. "But I do know that I promised to do her proud, channelling her incredible energy every day for the rest of my life."

"So, despite Friday being the most devastating day any parent could go through, it was also beautiful," he added. "We remembered and reflected on how amazing Azaylia was; the love that she created and the pure, positive energy that she possessed throughout."

"I would do ANYTHING to bring my little angel back," continued Cain. "She meant more to me than life itself and the fact I cannot change what has happened breaks me to pieces. It is something I will carry until the day I hold her again in paradise."

The dad added, "But, for now, I feel proud that we could give her the send off she deserved, a tribute to her short but impactful life... A beautiful life full of colour, strength, song and determination to enjoy every moment, even when dealt the toughest of hands."

Cain also thanked his fans and supporters who "made this day a special day" for Azaylia. "And thank you to everyone who continues to support us throughout this journey," he said. "You lift our spirits more than you will ever know, thank you."

"Azaylia, we love you and we miss you so so much baby. MY CHAMPION. 👼🏼," he concluded the caption.