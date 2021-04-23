Ashley Cain Remains an 'Optimist' as Doctors Say 'Make the Most' of This Weekend with 8-Month-Old

Ashley Cain says he is remaining "optimistic" as doctors tell him to "make the most" of this weekend with 8-month-old Azaylia amid her fight with leukemia.

The 30-year-old Challenge alum offered an update on his infant daughter's health Friday morning, speaking to fans on his Instagram Story while taking her for a stroll near their home. He shares that their medical team told him to "make the most of this weekend and enjoy this weekend" with their baby girl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You can understand what that message means," he says, "but the fact of the matter is that you make the most of it every day and we enjoy every day. I'll tell you one thing, I ain't got no plans for going anywhere this weekend. I'm an optimist. I'm a believer. I have a positive mind frame and I know her strength and I know mine."

"I ain't thinking them things," continues Cain, "because I don't have to make a special effort to enjoy it because I enjoy every day. I ain't got no plans of this little one going this weekend, trust me. Let's go, champ. Let's go."

Cain and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee have kept fans up to date on their daughter's condition after revealing earlier this month that doctors found cancerous tumors throughout her body, giving her just days to live. Since returning home to spend time with family, they've had several emergency hospital visits along the way.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Vorajee adds in a heartfelt Instagram caption Friday that when she sees her baby girl's face in the morning, her "heart instantly overflows with abundance of love for you." She added that Azaylia's eyes have been "intensely dry," requiring eye drops "so her eyes can move," and that her care is around the clock "24/7."

"Feeling the heartache more and more today, as the Nurses woke me up this morning for a home visit & told me to enjoy the weekend as they now think her body is slowly shutting down," writes Vorajee.

"I got told this a couple of weeks ago and she has stayed so strong through this I'm so proud of how strong you are Azaylia."

Ashley Cain Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee with their daughter Azaylia Diamond | Credit: Safiyya Vorajee/instagram

"Hearing these words, rips and tears my heart and soul into pieces watching my little girl get tired is painful but giving her 100% everyday is what she was promised, even when her eyes are closed I talk sing and shake her fav rattles so she is constantly surrounded by a positive vibe," the mom continues. "Appreciating the day the hour and the min is something I never thought I would do as we all take life for granted.